Golden Knights escort Stanley Cup to the Wynn

The Golden Knights partied for a second night with their Stanley Cup. This time the team’s latest Vegas tour stop was to Wynn Las Vegas.

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are shown at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Stanley Cup is shown during a visit by the Golden Knights at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Golden Knights are shown at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Delilah)

The Stanley Cup is paraded through Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are shown at Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mike Kirschbaum)

Deliliah at Wynn Las Vegas is accustomed to famous visitors. Bruno Mars, Usher, Anderson .Paak, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Fallon with Justin Timberlake have ducked into the swanky Strip supper club.

Wednesday night it was the Golden Knights and the city’s favorite prop, the Stanley Cup. The entire squad took in a night of dining, music and hanging, says John Terzian, co-founder of venue operating partner h.wood Group.

Golden Knights players Mark Stone, Adin Hill, Logan Thompson, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev were in the team’s latest Vegas tour stop.

The great sax player, Rob Stone, was on stage during the arrival. Stone had just returned from a world tour with rock legend John Fogerty.

As the sax star posted on Facebook, “I don’t really get star struck anymore but I definitely get excited about certain heroes of mine coming into my gig. Tonight is no exception as we host our entire Golden Knights team with Stanley sitting front and center. Too cool!!!”

The team arrived en masse and stayed until closing, which is around 2 a.m., dining on a six-course meal from executive chef Joshua Smith and plenty of Screaming Eagle wine.

The Knights then walked the Cup through Wynn to end their evening with a packed house at Encore Beach Club at Night, where FAED duo DJ Five and EricDlux headlined. The night concluded with the team checking into Encore Tower Suites.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights partied until about 4 a.m. at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, with Steve Aoki manning the DJ booth.

