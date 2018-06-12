Golden Knights forward Erik Haula announces engagement

Erik Haula and Kristen Boege have been together for nearly seven years. She is from Minneapolis; he played for the Wild.

Erik Haula and Kristen Boege show off her engagement ring on an Instagram post on Monday, June 11, 2018. (ehaula/Instagram)

Erik Haula and Kristen Boege show off her engagement ring on an Instagram post on Monday, June 11, 2018. (@kboegz/Instagram )

The engagement cake celebrating Erik Haula and Kristen Boege is shown at XS Nightclub on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (@kboegz/Instagram )

Erik Haula has his engagement cake smashed in his face at XS Nightclub on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (@kboegz/Instagram )

A Golden Knight had a golden day Sunday.

Erik Haula, a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kristen Boege, on Sunday. His Instagram hashtag #shesaidyes indicates her response.

According to four-photo Instagram post by Photographer Britany Maxwell on her @thelightandthelove page, Haula proposed at Mount Charleston (hence, the woodsy environment).

Boege was clearly surprised at the overture. As she posted on her IG page, “This guy goes above and beyond (how he pulled yesterday off) in everything he does and I couldn’t be more lucky to call him my future husband.”

In later posts Sunday night, the couple are shown partying at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, sharing a cake decorated with a pair of hearts reading “Erik & Kristen” and “Just Engaged.”

At one point, a fellow revelers playfully smashes the cake into Haula’s face. An engagement party face-off, if you will.

Haula and Boege have been together for nearly seven years. She is a native of Minneapolis; Haula moved from Finland to Faibault, Minn., at age 16 after growing up in Finland. He originally played for the Minnesota Wild before signing with the Golden Knights in 2017.

Haula and Boege were together Saturday at a team party at the Palms, dining at Scotch 80 Prime. The couple later bought a round of drinks for several Golden Knights players and their spouses and girlfriends in a VIP bar at Pearl Concert Theater. The team and their guests attended that night’s Blink-182 show, and the night ended at Apex Social Club.

Under a photo of the couple posing just after the proposal, Haula posted, “Mrs. Haula has a nice ring to it.”

