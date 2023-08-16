93°F
Kats

Golden Knights’ Hague engaged at Circa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 6:17 pm
 
Nicolas Hague and Ally Bruder are shown after their engagement at Circa's Legacy Club on Monday ...
Nicolas Hague and Ally Bruder are shown after their engagement at Circa's Legacy Club on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Circa Las Vegas)
Nicolas Hague and Ally Bruder are shown after their engagement at Circa's Barry's Downtown Prim ...
Nicolas Hague and Ally Bruder are shown after their engagement at Circa's Barry's Downtown Prime on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Circa Las Vegas)

The love fest continues for the Golden Knights family.

Nicolas Hague of the Stanley Cup champs was engaged to his girlfriend, Ally Bruder, on the roof of Circa’s Legacy Club on Monday.

The couple sipped champagne and enjoyed dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime, prepared by chef/owner Barry Dakake. Steak and lobster was the entree of choice.

The 24-year-old defenseman was drafted 34th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2020.

A post on Bruder’s Instagram page says they have been a couple for four years. They now share an IG page. Bruder posted under photos of the couple toasting, and Hague on his knee popping the question, “The easiest thing to do is love you.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

