Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis

Vegas Golden Knights fan favorite William Karlsson and his fiancée, former “Bachelor” contestant Emily Ferguson, obtained their marriage license Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Clark County Marriage License Bureau. (Photos courtesy Clark County Marriage License Bureau)

Jesse Garon, the city of Las Vegas’ go-to Elvis impressionist, turned up in his familiar black jumpsuit, along with Golden Knights mascot Chance. (Photos courtesy Clark County Marriage License Bureau)

A ceremonial wedding license made by the Clark County Marriage Bureau. (Photos courtesy Clark County Marriage License Bureau)

Elvis was on hand. So was Chance, the Golden Knights mascot.

“Viva Las Vegas!” the bride-to-be posted on Instagram. “Thank you @vegasweddingcapital for this very memorable moment.”

Jesse Garon, the city of Las Vegas’ go-to Elvis impressionist, turned up in his familiar black jumpsuit. He gave Karlsson a pair of Elvis-styled shades and sideburns.

Garon said, “I told him the secret to the glasses was to put the on right before he goes to bed at night. Especially on his wedding night.”

The wedding is set for July at Resorts World, sources say.

