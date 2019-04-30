Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith to host charity softball event

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save against Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) in the first period during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A Vegas Golden Knight is trading the penalty box for the batter’s box (heh) for a charity event at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Reilly Smith is partnering with Imagine Dragons in the inaugural Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game at 7 p.m. June 15. The event is a fundraiser for local charities, topped by the Tyler Robinson Foundation, the Imagine Dragons-founded organization that fights pediatric cancer.

“I’m proud to launch this event as this game provides the athletes of Las Vegas an opportunity to unite and raise funds for great causes,” Smith, a rightwinger for the Golden Knights, said in a statement. “We have the best fans in the NHL, and this is an opportunity for myself and my teammates to give back to the community that has been so good to us.”

Former Raider great Marcus Allen is the first announced celeb athlete announced. Full rosters are to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets start at $20 (with “elevated” suite packages available) and on sale noon Thursday at ticketmaster.com.

