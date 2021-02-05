Goodman backs Antonio Brown in lone SuperBook wager

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, left, is escorted by a showgirl after placing his Super Bowl bet at the Westgate Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Westgate, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oscar Goodman tried to talk the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook into moving the Super Bowl LV line from Kansas City minus-3, to 3 1/2.

He didn’t have the clout.

“I went to management and tried to lean on them a little bit, but they said, ‘You’re not the mayor anymore. Don’t bother us,’” Goodman said during a visit to the SuperBook for his annual Super Bowl wager on Friday. “They wouldn’t give me the extra half-point unless I paid for it.”

Goodman wanted to bet Tampa Bay to cover a 3 1/2-point spread, hoping that valuable half-point would make him a winner if the Buccaneers could lose by a field goal or less (or, win the game). The move from 3 to 3 1/2 represents a big half-point for NFL bettors.

Instead, the former mayor of Las Vegas bet a different prop, the Bucs’ Antonio Brown to score a touchdown at 2-to-1 odds. He did not bet the 56-point total, but did offer that he felt the game would be high scoring.

The oft-troubled Brown, who spent a brief period as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster in 2019, is a classic underdog as he enters the Super Bowl. The 32-year-old Brown listed as “questionable” because of a knee injury, but did practice Thursday and Friday.

Goodman reasons Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will want to reward Brown for reviving his career in Tampa Bay.

”I think Brady will show that it was right for the team to take a chance with Brown,” Goodman said. “I think he’ll have a lot of motivation to get him a Super Bowl touchdown.”

The Bucs signed Brown, a frequent violator of the league’s personal-conduct policy in October.

“I don’t know how to bet a favorite,” Goodman said. “I’ve never represented one, so I’ll stay consistent.”

Goodman wagered $100 on Brown.

“That’s all Carolyn would give me,” Goodman said, referring to his wife and current mayor, Carolyn Goodman.

With showgirl Jennifer Gagliano at his side and a Bombay Sapphire martini in his hand, Goodman left to find the elusive 3 1/2-point spread.

“I’ll find it someplace, even if I have to go to a different place,” he said.

