Goodman sips his way to a two-teamer at Westgate SuperBook

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman carried an oversize martini through the Westgate Superbook to place his March Madness wager, but his showgirl got the attention.

We’ve covered Oscar Goodman’s wagering forays for years in VegasVille. It’s always the same scene and shtick, with Goodman blowing in with a showgirl or two, clutching a Bombay Sapphire martini that might or might not be comically oversized.

We ask on whom he has bet. He boasts about whatever sure thing he’s wagered on.

But Thursday morning offered a new twist, as Goodman’s ever-present showgirl Jennifer Gagliano reversed field Thursday and lofted her own questions.

“Are you going to piggyback this one?” Gagliano, wearing a full Westgate Las Vegas showgirl costume, asked as she leaned into a video chat I was having with Goodman.

The reference was to Goodman’s March Madness wager at the Westgate SuperBook. The former mayor and current degenerate gambler (his own description) parlayed Wichita State plus-2 against Drake, and Michigan State minus-2 against UCLA. If both first-round bets come in, Goodman stands to cash $380 on a $100 wager.

The “piggy back” reference was for Goodman’s Super Bowl prop bet on Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown to score a touchdown, at 2-to-1 odds. Goodman won $200 on his $100 bet. I piggy-backed (or, followed) that bet, and won a little folding money myself.

I mentioned to Goodman that the wager kept me from winding up in Buccaneers’ red on Super Sunday. That’s when Gagliano chimed in. The showgirl has never wagered during these events. That needs to change.

As for piggy-backing this parlay, no thanks. I’ll experience the wager vicariously through Goodman. It’ll be a conversation point at his next dinner at the Plaza on April 7. Looking forward to that event, which will be (pause) a slam dunk (Boom!).

