Goodmans take in ZZ Top show on date night on the Strip

The Goodmans is not apt to stay up late on a weeknight on the Strip, but made an exception for ZZ Top

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel; Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top; his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons; Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman; and former Mayor Oscar Goodman are shown at The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Raiders tight end Darren Waller addresses the media after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown at "The Event," a benefit concert for the Shaq Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

Gio and Naomi Mauro are shown showing off bread loaves at Pizzeria Monzu on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Naomi Mauro)

ZZ Top invited a rocking trio as its opening act at The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday night. Two Las Vegas mayors and a downtown resort operator.

Call ‘em ZZ Not Top, but they had a blast.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman and Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel visited front man Billy F. Gibbons prior to the show and stayed for the whole dance.

“I haven’t been up this late since my bar mitzvah,” said Oscar Goodman, who did knock back a Bombay Sapphire and asked repeatedly if he could watch the concert from the monitor in the green room. Also in the mix, longtime Las Vegas hospitality veteran and Keep Memory Alive board member Mike Severino, who is heading up the planning committee at the 25th annual Power of Love gala Saturday night at Resorts World.

The Goodmans met Gibbons at Oscar Goodman’s dinner series event in June, hosted by Jossel and his team at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza. Oscar Goodman had asked Gibbons about the band. Gibbons told him he should check it out himself, and so it was.

Carolyn Goodman remarked to the group before that the night was another instance of Las Vegas’s sense of community. “I wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world but Las Vegas.” The couple sat with Jossel and had a great time. Last we saw, they were a step ahead of the crowd during the show-closing “Tush,” smiling all the while.

Dragons’ pass to Waller

The Imagine Dragons rapidly rising Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up gala is honoring Raiders tight end Darren Waller when the event resumes to full capacity Oct. 22 at Wynn Las Vegas’ Outdoor Pavilion. Waller is to receive the first TRF Inspiration Award, recognizing his recovery from opiod and alcohol abuse to forge a successful NFL career. His Darren Waller Foundation focuses on supporting youths and families in Southern Nevada.

Also being honored are Matthew Frazier and John C. Kish Foundation (TRF Legacy Award) and Richard Rundle Elementary School (Team TRF Honoree). Intermountain Healthcare has earlier been announced as TRF Community Impact Honoree.

Comic actor Joel McHale is back as host this year.

The TRF gala drew about 880 guests and raised $3.2 million at the 2019 event at the Wynn. Overall, the charity that focuses on pediatric cancer has raised $7.7 million. The Dragons are again set to perform to cap the night.

‘Fantasy’ at 22

“Fantasy” at Luxor continues to set the standard among adult revues in Las Vegas. The show is celebrating its 22nd anniversary since it opened as “Midnight Fantasy” in 1999. Highlights from Wednesday’s VIP/media show and calendar release event included a terrific “Roxanne” number, the stylish use of royal-blue gloves and white chiffon for Indiana’s “Solo Dancing,” and vocalist Lorena Peril’s singing and crowd interaction. It was a six-snort night, very funny (inside joke there).

Comic Shayma Tash leveled the place with her QVC Lady bit, pulling a purse from an audience member and describing the contents as if trying to sell them on the on the air. Producer Anita Man continues to evolve the show, a reason it has never flagged since the “Midnight Fantasy” days lo so many years ago.

Comps Wanderers

Bronx Wanderers, newly established resident headliners at Westgate Cabaret, are offering complimentary tickets to first responders through Nov. 12. First responders can request up to four tickets each by texting (213) 716-4411, or emailing kannarino1@gmail.com with their name, date of performance, number of tickets and mobile phone number. Guests will be notified if the date they are requesting is unavailable so that another performance date can be selected. Guests will receive a ticket confirmation via a text message containing a QR code with their tickets from Ticketmaster.

And, an update from the Bronx set list: “Dizzy Miss Lizzy” is still not in the show. A civic crisis, this. But there are like 107 other songs in the band’s nearly ceaseless medley. It’s a show to see. If you liked, or remember, “Jersey Boys,” you’ll love the Bronx boys.

Cool Hang Alert

The Hot Club of Las Vegas is back at Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, from 8:30-11 p.m. Friday. This is the city’s pre-eminent gypsy-jazz band, headed up by guitarist Mundo Juillerat and vocalist Noybel Gorgoy. From 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday it’s Naomi Mauro and the Monzu Trio. No cover. And order the sourdough bread. It’s mandatory. Thank me later.

