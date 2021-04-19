Gordie Brown back at Golden Nugget after heart scare

Gordie Brown says his bout with pulmonary embolism was “very out of the blue and we kept it very quiet.”

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

Song parodies are impressionist Gordie Brown's specialty. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Elvis Presley stage ring once owned by Gordie Brown, now in the possession of Las Vegas jeweler Michael E. Minden, shown at the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Gala on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

An image of Elvis Presley performing with his stage ring at Las Vegas Hilton in the 1970s. The piece is now owned by Las Vegas jeweler Michael E. Minden. (Michael E. Minden Jewelers)

The Brown-out at Golden Nugget is being lifted this week.

Gordie Brown’s return to the downtown resort’s showroom was pushed back, oh so silently, last month. Originally planning a March 25 relaunch of his “Lasting Impressions” production, Brown instead was delayed after suffering from a pulmonary embolism, or an arterial lung blockage. He says he’s been treated, is fine now and ready to roll.

The veteran impressionist’s new reopening is Thursday night. His original schedule of 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, remains in place (tickets are $25-$35, minus fees, onsale now through ticketmaster.com). But Brown is preparing to shuffle his schedule, as Golden Nugget is returning its “52 Fridays” concert series June 4 with Felix Cavalier’s Rascals.

Up next, in order, are Sweet (June 11), Gary Lewis & The Playboys (June 25) and BulletBoys (July 9).

BulletBoys (the hard rockers out of L.A.) and Gary Lewis & The Playboys (the ’60s pop ensemble fronted by Jerry Lewis’ son) sharing the same series is some dexterous scheduling. All those shows are onsale now.

Brown’s show remains the showroom’s anchor residency, though delayed by a month. His condition was detected less than a week before his show was to reopen. There was a time when such a delay in a Vegas headliner’s production relaunch would have sent ripples around the scene. But not for Brown, in the Vegas COVID reopening climate.

“It was very out of the blue and we kept it very quiet,” Brown said Sunday. “It’s slowly going away. I had a blood clot, and I just couldn’t breathe for five minutes after taking two steps. I was very lucky I came in for treatment when I did.”

Brown has been singing every day, building strength in his lungs, and is confident he’ll be ready Thursday. “We needed a definite date, and we have it,” he said. “It just feels so good to sing.”

Ring leader

You might have caught social media of yours truly wearing a custom-designed, Elvis stage ring during the April 13 UNLV Hall of Fame event at the university’s Student Union.

Brown, a serious Presley fan, once owned that piece, which dates to the King’s residency at the Las Vegas Hilton. Today, the ring is in the hands of the famed Vegas jeweler Michael E. Minden (and yes, I hear the jingle in my head), who brought it to the Hall of Fame event. He’d hoped to catch Anne-Margret, a Hall of Fame inductee, during the event. But she was whisked away before that meeting could be arranged

The bauble is pure Presley, encrusted with hand-cut diamonds in the guitar and “EP” initials, alongside a 3-carat diamond. The King wore it onstage intermittently through his Hilton headlining run. Minden has the paperwork dating to Presley’s original purchase from Memphis jeweler Harry Levich who made the piece in the 1960s (and who also designed Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding bands).

Minden has displayed the ring at his Fashion Show mall boutique, and has also previously put the piece up for sale, taking sealed bids but not today. Its value, at this moment, is “priceless.”

