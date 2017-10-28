Gordie Brown on the move again, headed for Hooters

Gordie Brown is moving into his fourth venue in a year, the showroom just off the casino floor at Hooters.

Gordie Brown performs at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas in October, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Master impressionist Gordie Brown headlines in his own show at the Sin City Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort. (Courtesy)

Fats Domino waves to fans before a ceremony to re-present two Grammy awards to replace the ones that he lost from Hurricane Katrina's flooding in New Orleans, Nov. 5, 2008. Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at 89. (Cheryl Gerber/AP)

A wise owl tells me of an impending move by a longstanding Las Vegas headliner.

Esteemed entertainer Gordie Brown is leaving Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood for Hooters, starting an open-ended run Nov. 22.

Brown’s production, stuffed with his comic impressions, will perform nightly at Night Owl Showroom. His tentative closing date at Planet Hollywood is Nov. 19.

The move to Hooters removes Brown from the Strip, if only by a few hundred feet, but gives him a chance to be the “face” of the hotel. He’ll also perform at a more advantageous time for a stage show than his current early-afternoon 5:30 p.m. spot at Sin City.

Night Owl Showroom, just off the casino floor, is Brown’s fourth venue in the past year. He closed at Golden Nugget last November, moved to The Cabaret at Planet Hollywood in May, shifted to Sin City Theater in August after the Cabaret closed.

Expect more animation at Night Owl Showroom, which has been silent since the short-lived “Rock Fantasy” tribute show closed in March. And, look for a new 5:30 p.m. show at Sin City Theater, where Murray Sawchuck, Xavier Mortimer and “Crazy Girls” remain in place, by the end of the year.

Domino effect

Fats Domino, who died Tuesday at age 88, had a long history on the Strip, performing for more than a decade at Flamingo’s Driftwood Lounge. The size of a showroom and wide open to casino visitors, Driftwood was Domino’s Vegas home from the early 1960s through the early ‘70s.

A young Ray Charles, Harry James Orchestra and Della Reese were among the acts featured at the Driftwood in the days when the lounges were a real Vegas destination.

Domino met Elvis Presley in 1969 just before Presley opened at the International. As part of rock ‘n’ roll lore, Elvis didn’t accept the label “The King” largely in deference of Domino, a major influence on Presley’s career.

In a 2004 interview republished this week on the AXS website, Domino recounted meeting Presley and being invited up to his suite at the hotel.

“I went to his room and played for him. He used to call me ‘Mr. Blueberry Hill,’ “Domino said. “I remember him telling me, ‘You know, Fats, I’m opening up tomorrow but when I first came here I flopped.’” It was a reference to Presley’s failed debut in Las Vegas, opening for Shecky Greene at the New Frontier in April 1956.

Domino became fond of games of chance in VegasVille. In a 1974 Ebony magazine interview, he estimated he lost more than $2 million gambling before kicking his gambling habit in 1972.

Sharing Presley’s penchant for impetuous behavior, Domino once strode into a car dealership to buy a $130,000 Rolls Royce. When asked if he wanted to call his bank to secure financing for the purchase, Domino beamed, “I am the bank.”

Home on the range

Give credit to Wynn Las Vegas for its entertainment versatility. Legend for the ages Tony Bennett plays Encore Theater for six shows beginning Wednesday.

In the nightclubs, superstar DJ Diplo has extended his exclusive residency at Wynn/Encore for two years. Diplo has been Wynn’s resident DJ since 2012, and will perform at Encore Beach Club, XS and Intrigue nightclubs through 2019.

“The Wynn has been my second home,” Diplo said in a statement. “I grew up there as a DJ and I feel like they have created the culture in Vegas around electronic music and parties over the last few years. I’m so excited to be there for two more years and be a part of even crazier and more fun parties as the clubs grow.”

BHoF on the merch

Burlesque Hall of Fame has opened for business — and just business — at its new home at 1027 S. Main St. selling merchandise from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The grand opening for the museum’s display of classic costumes, set pieces, posters and other memorabilia is expected sometime next year. Pieces of the collection had been exhibited previously at a boutique at Emergency Arts on Fremont East.

