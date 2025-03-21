Gore no more: Las Vegas horror visionary checks into John Wick Experience

The night we were in the Las Vegas spotlight with Norm!

Byron Smith, a performer with the John Wick Experience, shows a gold coin in The Continental lobby at the immersive experience at Area15 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Karsyn Artemis Love, a performer with the John Wick Experience, hands of a folder to Christopher Brown, who plays the Manager, at the immersive experience at Area15 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Byron Smith, a performer with the John Wick Experience, shows a gold coin in The Continental lobby at the immersive experience at Area15 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jason Egan talks to his actors before the opening of the Fright Dome at Circus Circus hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Escape IT Owner/Creator Jason Egan poses for a photo on the set of a sewer tunnel at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jason Egan, owner of Fright Dome, center, is shown with some of the clowns at the haunted house in the Adventuredome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Egan never seems to change, but the apparatus around him does. We remember him surrounded by blood-splattered clowns, chainsaw-bearing zombies and “tourists” sawed in half. Those were the days when Egan ran Fright Dome at Circus Circus’s Adventuredome from 2003-2017.

He’s more refined today. Egan Productions entertainment company is a partner in John Wick Experience at Area15. This is a walking (and occasionally, scrambling) tour of a dozen Wick-themed rooms at The Continential, a swank-ified hotel. A troupe of actors lead the crowd through the venue, similar to the setup at Fright Dome, absent the noise and horror.

Egan is partner with “John Wick” film franchise director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate. Egan is also a Lionsgate partner in The Official Saw Escape, which opened just as Fright Dome was hauling out.

Egan said Tuesday during a sneak preview of the Wick Area15 space he felt fortunate Fright Dome closed in 2018. Trying to keep the attraction alive through COVID would have bankrupted his company.

Wick boasts a famous film title that will help in its marketing. Another built-in advantage is the Wick Experience lounge. This is the nicest tavern in all of Area15, decked out in the period Wick decor, and you can hang there without buying into the tour.

As it is, Egan says, “We’ve done everything we can here, and now it’s up to the crowds showing up. You never know in Las Vegas what’s going to work, but this looks like it’s working.” That trepidation can be as scary as anything Egan staged at Circus Circus.

