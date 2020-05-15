Gov. Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for Roy Horn

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order recites Siegfried & Roy’s groundbreaking production, ambassadorship of the city and dedication to wildlife and endangered species.

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn introduce the "Save Vanishing Species" U.S. postal stamp at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas on April 9, 2012. (Review-Journal file)

Tributes to Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, are displayed along the Las Vegas Strip on May 8, 2020. Horn died at 75 from complications of coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zar Zanganeh, a friend of Roy Horn, prays next to candles he placed in front of a statue of Siegfried & Roy on the Las Vegas Strip, May 8, 2020s. Horn died at 75 from complications of the coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roy Horn in 1986. (AP)

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn introduce one of their tiger cubs to members of the media during a press conference at their home on June 12, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip would typically dim its lights to honor the passing of an entertainment legend as large as Roy Horn. Given that Strip resorts are currently dark, Gov. Steve Sisolak is ordering all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Horn died May 8 in Las Vegas from complications of COVID-19. He was 75.

“Roy had an uncanny ability to entertain and mesmerize audiences,” Sisolak said in a statement. “His world-famous act brought joy to Nevadans and visitors alike. For both his contribution in helping elevate Las Vegas as the entertainment capital of the world, and for his vast work in wildlife conservation, we are proud to honor him.”

Siegfried & Roy arrived in Las Vegas in 1967. The duo grew from a specialty act in “Folies Bergere” at the Tropicana to a lavish, sold-out production at The Mirage from 1990 until Horn was forced from the stage after being injured by the big cat Mantecore (then known as Montecore) in October 2003.

Horn was honored with a marquee tribute “takeover” on all MGM Resorts International properties the night of his death.

Sisolak’s order recites the entertainment team’s groundbreaking production, ambassadorship of the city and dedication to wildlife and endangered species. Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage, home to several white tigers, white lions and leopards, has remained a popular attraction.

Also on Thursday, it was announced work on the duo’s authorized biopic is moving forward. Siegfried Fischbacher, along with Nico Hofmann and Sebastian Werniger of UFA Fiction, have partnered along with director and writer Michael Bully Herbig (the German voice of Woody in “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4”) on the script.

The script for the project, two years in the making, is close to complete, with Fischbacher collaborating on the details. Preproduction commences soon after that work is finished. The finished work will be presented as a feature film in theaters and a miniseries for TV. No title has been announced.

“Roy and I worked closely with Nico and Bully to tell the story of our life together, on and off stage,” Siegfried said in a statement. “This will be our personal and emotional journey that could only be told as we looked back over how the connection between us built our career and led to our achievements.

“Now that Roy is gone, this movie will be the ultimate tribute to the truly special person Roy was not just to me but to our audiences and fans.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.