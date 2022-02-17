Grammy winner ushering in new residency at Dolby Live

An eight-time Grammy winner will usher in a new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The residency announced onstage New Year’s weekend is now official.

Usher is moving his flashy production to Dolby Live in July and running through the end of October. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform 23 shows between July 15 and October 29. Tickets start at 479, not including fees go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Usher will perform on the following dates: July 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; Aug. 26, 27, 31; Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10; Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29.

On Dec. 30, Usher’s plans to move from the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where he had performed 20 shows in 2020 and 2021, to Park MGM were revealed onstage by an energized Bruno Mars. Usher made a surprise appearance during Mars’ performance in front of 5,200 fans, and the two teamed on “You Got it Bad” and”You Don’t Have to Call.”

Mars then shouted, “Usher is playing here next year, so get your tickets.”

Dolby Live is busy with Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic, which opens Feb. 25-26 and continues with dates in May. Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” is back in April. The Who plays Nov. 4-5. Aerosmith has been long expected to be back this year. Cher is also still in Dolby Live’s lineup but not yet announced.

Usher reportedly liked the Dolby Live and Park MGM layout and amenities. It is not yet formally decided if he will develop a complementary, pre-show production at Dolby Live. The headliner’s “Backstory Pass,” an entertaining adaptation of his early life and career from his Atlanta roots, was well-received.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.