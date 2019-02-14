‘Greatest Piano Men’ takes a legendary run at Flamingo Las Vegas

"Greatest Piano Men" plays a limited engagement in March and April at Flamingo Las Vegas, (Greatest Piano Men)

They aren’t “Legends In Concert,” but they are legends in concert.

“The Greatest Piano Men,” a celebration of legendary ivory ticklers, runs March 26-April 1 at Flamingo Las Vegas’s Donny & Marie Showroom. That’s the venue “Legends In Concert” vacated at the end of the year in favor of the Tropicana’s newly minted Legends In Concert Theater.

So, it’s handy to have many legendary tributes available to help fill the “Legends” void. Those showmen featured in the production include Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. Even Beethoven and Liberace (but, sadly, not Schroeder from Peanuts) are in the show.

Donnie Kehr, the creative director and producer and former “Jersey Boys” cast member (as Gyp DeCarlo in the show at Paris Theater) heads up the stage ensemble. Greg Ransom, Peter Peterkin, and Stephen “Hoops” Snyder alternate the roles in the 90-minute show, which runs through 25 songs in 90 minutes and is backed by a seven-piece band.

“This isn’t the traditional tribute show,” Executive Producer Steve Leber said in the release announcing the show Tuesday. “These four guys are amazing performers who take the audience through the history of the greatest piano players the world has known. There’s nothing like it on any stage, anywhere.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.