Gronk, Shaq in Las Vegas Strip Super Bowl club scene

A hint into the roster of Strip nightclub events during Super Bowl weekend. We have former NBA superstars, one multiple-Super Bowl champ (hello, Gronk), and onetime reality show cast members.

And also, headlining DJs. Scads of them.

The list of noteworthy club performers and parties during Super Bowl Weekend follows. Hit the CO2 cannons:

The H.Wood Group on the Strip

David Guetta and Future are the star headliners of The H.Wood Group, Uncommon Entertainment and AG Production Services’ “H.Wood Homecoming” on Feb.9-10. The event takes over a pop-up venue at Fashion Show mall on the corner of Spring Mountain and the Strip, across from the Wynn. This is the same spot where Oak View Group held its party during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Two shows are scheduled in this partnership with fashion retailer Revolve. H.Wood operates Delilah supper club at the Wynn. Guetta and Future perform at the event from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 9. “Talent to be announced” is 9 p.m.-1 a.m. But plan “two epic nights” of immersive, experiential nightlife entertainment (homecoming@hwoodgroup.com for table reservations and info).

Wynn Nightlife

— XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas will present a packed lineup, featuring The Chainsmokers and Kygo with special guests Bebe Rexha on Feb. 10, and “Marshmello and Friends” on Feb. 11.

— “Gronk Beach,” hosted of course by four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and headlined by Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack, takes over Encore Beach Club from noon-6 p.m. Feb. 10.

— “Shaq’s Fun House,” is set for XS Nightclub on Feb. 9. The event features performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal’s stage persona) alongside a carnival experience.

— The iconic Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace sets up at Encore Beach Club, with an after-party that celebrates the release of Usher’s “Coming Home” album. Sadly, invite only. But the event honors the 30th anniversary of “Gin and Juice” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Wynn Nightlife headliner Diplo is also on the scene.

Go to wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/big-game-2024-watch-party for all Wynn Nightlife intel.

Tao Group Hospitality

— Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace will present a weekend of top-tier talent, with Zedd making his debut at the club on Feb. 10. Strip icons Steve Aoki (Feb. 8) and Alesso (Feb. 9) lead into the weekend.

— Tao Nightclub at The Venetian showcases Fat Joe on Feb. 8, Mustard on Feb. 10

— Marquee at the Cosmopolitan has Lil Jon on Feb. 9, Nelly on Feb. 10.

— Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand hosts Tyga on Feb. 9

— Jewel Nightclub at Aria is home to “Jersey Shore” phenomenon DJ Pauly D on Feb. 10.

Go to taogroup.com/promo/the-big-game-weekend.

Drai’s at the Cromwell

Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub has lined up Rick Ross (Feb. 8), Chris Brown (Feb. 9), Meek Mill (Feb. 10) and Lil Baby (Feb. 11). Go draisgroup.com/las-vegas.

Zouk Nightclub

The Resorts World’s ultra-club has T-Pain (Feb. 8), 2 Chainz and Saweetie (Feb. 9), and Illenium and Kaskade (Feb. 10), and Ludacris (Feb. 11).

