‘Groundbreaking’ hip-hop residency bound for Las Vegas

Months ago, Bobby Reynolds of AEG Presents commented that he was becoming more adventurous in bookings at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

As evidence, an adventurous, iconic hip-hop residency, “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” is playing The Theater during two major-sports weekends.

Wu-Tang opens during Super Bowl weekend Feb. 9-10, lined up with the 2024 Super Bowl weekend. The prolific artists are back March 22-23, tied into March Madness. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at AXS.com.

Wu-Tang is up for the assignment.

“Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment and good times,” Wu-Tang founding member RZA said in a statement. “Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph.”

Virgin + Wu-Tang = Profits, too, if this plays out as expected.

“This is a groundbreaking moment not only for this venue but for Las Vegas as a whole,” said Reynolds, AEG Presents’ senior vice president who heads up the booking at The Theater. “We look forward to welcoming hip-hop fans from far and wide to experience this group of legendary talents onstage for these exciting shows over two of the biggest weekends in Las Vegas.”

Wu-Tang has been immersed in its largest tour ever, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The show is beyond a traditional concert. Accorging to the release announceing residency, the productin “serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history.”

The hotel is offering exclusive Wu-Tang merch, and tables in the familiar black-and-yellow palette.

Wu-Tang Clan formed in Staten Island in 1992, under the membership of RZA (the collective’s renowned producer), GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB).

The Wu-Tang name is borrowed from 1983 martial arts film. Samples from martial arts films have appeared throughout the group’s catalogue, as have samples of classic funk and soul tracks from such artists as Rick James, James Brown and Syl Johnson.

“Wu-Tang Clan continues to break barriers and set the pace for the music business with the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas,” Wu-Tang’s manager Tyler Chids of Forward Artist Entertainment said. “We can’t wait for our fans around the world to come experience RZA’s vision for this show in-person and we’re so thrilled to partner with our friends from Virgin Hotels to make this dream a reality.”

