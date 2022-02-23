Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63

ÕThe Amazing JohnathanÕ, with his irreverent magic act, rose to popularity landing one of the longest residencies in Las Vegas. However in 2014, Johnathan was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition and given only one year to live, forcing him to retire his act. Fast forward to three years later, Johnathan is still alive and chooses to return to the stage. Filmmaker Ben Berman sets out to capture The Amazing JohnathanÕs comeback tour while peeling back the curtain on his unique, meth-fueled life. But the seemingly straightforward profile of this eccentric illusionist starts careening off the rails as Johnathan drops a bombshell that sends the film spiraling into uncertainty. As we delve deeper to determine whatÕs real and whatÕs illusion, hard questions are raised, uncovering deeper truths about the ethics of filmmaking and human nature. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Amazing Johnathan speaks Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014, near the end of a two-hour entertainment event called Entspeaks. (Norm Clarke/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Amazing Johnathan, a comedian and magician, roasts former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman at Oscar's Steakhouse, on the 10th anniversary of the restaurant's opening, at The Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Amazing Johnathan shows his "conspiracy theory" diagram in the developing documentary "The Night the Lights Went Out in Vegas." (PenRich Productions)

The Amazing Johnathan is shown in the developing documentary "The Night the Lights Went Out in Vegas." (PenRich Productions)

Chris Kenner and The Amazing Johnathan are shown at the honorary roast of King during the Society of American Magicians Convention at Golden Nugget's Grand Ballroom on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, left, and The Amazing Johnathan talk during an episode of PodKats! recorded at the magician's home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Amazing Johnathan with his irreverent magic act, rose to popularity landing one of the longest residencies in Las Vegas. However in 2014, Johnathan was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition and given only one year to live, forcing him to retire his act. Fast forward to three years later, Johnathan is still alive and chooses to return to the stage. Filmmaker Ben Berman sets out to capture The Amazing Johnathanճ comeback tour while peeling back the curtain on his unique, meth-fueled life. But the seemingly straightforward profile of this eccentric illusionist starts careening off the rails as Johnathan drops a bombshell that sends the film spiraling into uncertainty. As we delve deeper to determine what's real and what's illusion, hard questions are raised, uncovering deeper truths about the ethics of filmmaking and human nature. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

The Amazing Johnathan and Anastasia Synn celebrated Johnathan's 60th birthday with a gift from fellow Magician Mike Hammer on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 (Anastasia Synn).

The Amazing Johnathan and Anastasia Synn at the Magic Live! convention Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at The Orleans. (TVT)

DAVID BECKER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL Comic magician Amazing Jonathan performs during his self-titled show at the Harmon Theater in 2010 in Las Vegas.

The Amazing Johnathan, the longtime Strip headlining comic-magician who escaped death over the past several years of his life, has died at his home in Las Vegas. He was 63.

Johnathan, whose legal name was Johnathan Szeles, passed away at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Johnathan’s wife, the sideshow stunt artist Anastasia Synn, confirmed her husband’s passing about a half-hour after his death.

“The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you, honey, I’ll be with you when you get up from your nap,’” Synn said near midnight Tuesday night. “We were feeding him oranges and strawberries. He was so peaceful. He said, ‘Yay!’ He had the most pure and sweetest look on his face.”

Johnathan did not wake up from that nap.

“For the next 36 hours, he was unresponsive,” Synn said. “We spent that time snuggling with him.”

Synn, Magic Castle official and longtime family friend Erika Larsen, and caregiver Stephanie Castellone of the BurlyCares nonprofit medical assistance organization, were with him at the end. Castellone is herself a performance artist, a contortionist, and was in A.J. and Synn’s wedding in June 2014.

Since 2009, Johnathan had suffered from cardiomyopathy, degenerative disease that weakens the heart muscle. In November 2014, he told an audience at an ENTSpeaks event at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas he had been given a year to live.

That night, Johnathan stunned the audience by saying, “The greatest time of my life was spent here. I made millions of dollars, I have two beautiful houses, and everything came crashing … Down. And I was told I have a year to live.” A single laugh came from the crowd, and A.J. said, “It’s not a joke.”

His voice shook.

“So. Um … I promised myself I wasn’t going to cry, but, it’s very scary. My heart is failing. My wife says it failed long ago. But it is actually failing, for real.”

Expected to live just a year longer, A.J. instead lived seven, with Synn providing constant care.

“I did my best to keep his medicine in his system, clean his foot wounds, do everything a nurse would do and I’m not a nurse. But I loved him so much,” Synn said. “He wanted to pass at home. For the past six months I was begging him to go the hospital, but he absolutely hated going there.”

Born in Detroit on Sept. 9, 1958, Johnathan developed an act peppered with drug references and gruesome/funny bits, such as pretending to swallow his own eyeball, skewering his tongue with an oversized nail and taking a swig of Windex.

The magician began as a street magician in San Francisco. He appeared on several variety specials and talk shows in the mid-1980s through the 2000s, including “Late Night With David Letterman and Fox’s “Comic Strip Live.” He was a national name on Comedy Central, and hosted an hourlong special, “Wrong On Every Level.” He also wrote a tutorial on magic tricks and practical jokes, “Every Trick in the Book.”

A.J. arrived in Las Vegas in 2000, and was a top-selling headliner for several years the Golden Nugget. He moved on to the Sahara, Koval Theater at Miracle Mile Shops, Bally’s and Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. His final appearance onstage was Jan. 13, during a roast of ex-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza.

Prior to that appearance, Johnathan performed with Synn at the Wonderground magic showcase at The Olive Restaurant in October 2016. In January 2016, he reunited for a final time with Penny Wiggins, who played the daffy Psychic Tanya for more than 15 years, at Baobab Stage.

At the top of the show, Wiggins greeted A.J. with a line he’d actually written, “Weren’t you supposed to be dead two years ago?”

Wiggins, a fabulous comic actress, cried late Tuesday when remembering her stage partner, saying, “He was the nicest man, and one of the funniest people I knew.”

A.J. was the focus of two documentaries in recent years, Ben Berman’s “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” which premiered on Hulu; and “Always Amazing,” which went to YouTube. A.J. attempted to coerce Berman into smoking methamphetamine, as the magician claimed it helped his general health.

Berman later had asked Johnathan, an unbridled practical-joke artist, if he was was playing a practical joke on the public with his grave health assessment.

Johnathan angrily said he had not. But in a later interview, explained he had sought to dupe the public in a different manner.

‘This is the deal: I wanted to fake my death. I met with a my management and a team of lawyers, back when I lived in L.A.,” says Johnathan, who arrived in Las Vegas in February 2001 to headline at the Golden Nugget. “Nobody has ever done that and come back, and I wanted to be the first one to do it. I wanted to disappear for five years, minimum, and then come back and show the whole process of what I had to do, as a documentary, what I had to do and how I had to deal with my bank accounts. Who did I tell, who didn’t I trust.”

A.J.’s attorneys pumped the brakes.

“They told me I’d be watching it in jail, if they showed it,” A.J. says. “There were so many illegal ramifications. Even the people associated with it would have gone to jail for things like tax evasion, people would sue for all kinds of reasons.”

Johnathan is survived by his sisters, Nancy Rogers and Gail McGuire; and his first wife, Sandra Bowing. A.J.had been saddened over the recent deaths of his mother, Doreen Szeles, and his cat, Dodger.

As for plans for his memorial, Synn said she was hoping to secure a major Las Vegas theater for a public celebration of life. “He was so loved. I want him to have the biggest celebration, with everyone who loved him tell the stories of the pranks he played on people. There was nobody else like him.”

