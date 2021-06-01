Guns N’ Roses roaring back to Vegas

Guns N’ Roses has announced, “We’re F’N Back!” That means to Las Vegas, and that is the title of its tour, too.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses are shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (Katarina Benzova)

Guns N' Roses is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Guns N' Roses is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

GNR has posted that it is playing Las Vegas on Aug. 27. The band announced its upcoming tour on its official website and Instagram feed. Tickets for the Vegas date (and all dates) are on sale at noon Friday.

The “where” of it all remains a bit of a question. The band’s website lists T-Mobile Arena in the lists of upcoming shows, which open July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa.

But the ticket link on that same page reads, “Venue to be Announced” for the Las Vegas show. A spokeswoman for concert promoter Live Nation said the site is being updated, and a formal venue announcement is due next week.

The most recent GNR show in Las Vegas was the band’s appearance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2019, closing its “Not In This Lifetime” tour. That show went for three hours.

GNR was also among the earliest headliners at T-Mobile, in April 8-9 2016, kicking off their reunion tour. They returned to the arena in September 2017.

