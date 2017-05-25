Guns N’ Roses set for Nov. 17 return to T-Mobile

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose performs with the band as part of their residency at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 2, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The reunited lineup of the original Guns N’ Roses returns to the Strip in November. Led by vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, the band is set to play T-Mobile Arena on at 8 p.m. Nov. 17.

Tickets are onsale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday through tour producer Live Nation. Pre-sales for Citi card members run 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Friday. The band played two dates in T-Mobile’s opening phase in April 2016.

Dubbed “Not In This Lifetime,” the tour’s title is a reference to a 2012 interview of Rose, who responded to a question about a possible reunion tour by with “not in this lifetime.” Original GNR bassist Duff McKagan is also in the touring lineup, which is currently touring the U.K.

Rose and a lineup of stellar rock sidemen played extended engagements at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2012 and 2014.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.