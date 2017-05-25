Guns N’ Roses set for Nov. 17 return to T-Mobile

The reunited lineup of the original Guns N’ Roses returns to the Strip in November. Led by vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, the band is set to play T-Mobile Arena on at 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Tickets are onsale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday through tour producer Live Nation. Pre-sales for Citi card members run 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Friday. The band played two dates in T-Mobile’s opening phase in April 2016.
Dubbed “Not In This Lifetime,” the tour’s title is a reference to a 2012 interview of Rose, who responded to a question about a possible reunion tour by with “not in this lifetime.” Original GNR bassist Duff McKagan is also in the touring lineup, which is currently touring the U.K.
Rose and a lineup of stellar rock sidemen played extended engagements at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2012 and 2014.
