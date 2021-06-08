Guns N’ Roses will be 1st rock band to play Allegiant Stadium

Guns N’ Roses is set to play Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 27, on the band’s upcoming U.S. Tour.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses are shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (Katarina Benzova)

Guns N' Roses is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Guns N' Roses is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the final leg of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Las Vegas rocker Frankie Sidoris, left, is a member of Slash's band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. (Fred Morledge)

When Guns N’ Roses most recently played Las Vegas, there was no Allegiant Stadium option. There is now, and they are there.

The iconic rockers are to be the first rock band to play the stadium, on Aug. 27, when their U.S. tour stops in Las Vegas.

The band announced its tour dates last week, including Las Vegas, but left open which venue it would play. That was made public Tuesday morning.

The most recent GNR show in Las Vegas was the band’s appearance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2019, closing its “Not In This Lifetime” tour. “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “Nightrain,” “Paradise City” and “Live and Let Die” all were unleashed in the three-hour performance.

EDC star Illenium is the first ticketed concert set for Allegiant Stadium on July 3. Garth Brooks follows July 10. The Vegas band Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns has actually performed the first full, formal music set in the stadium. Santa Fe broke in the stadium’s concert audio, video and light system in March.

GNR’s opener has a strong connection to the Las Vegas music scene. Mammoth WVH, headed up by Wolfgang Van Halen (son of Eddie Van Halen) with Vegas native Frankie Sidoris on lead guitar, is on the tour. The band will play Allegiant Stadium. Sidoris has played guitar with Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

The band’s first album, self-titled, is out Saturday. The first single, “Distance,” is No. 1 across six Billboard charts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.