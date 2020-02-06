Gwen Stefani cancels Las Vegas Strip performance

Gwen Stefani has called out of her Friday night appearance at Zappos Theater. The show was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Gwen Stefani and Guillermo Rodriguez (in banana suit) are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood headliner Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Gwen Stefani is just a girl … not feeling well.

Stefani has called out of her Friday night appearance at Zappos Theater. The show was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Stefani announced the cancellation on her social-media pages, posting to Twitter: “So sorry to announce that I am under the weather and unable to perform this Friday at @ZapposTheater. Doing everything I can to rest and be at my best for the other upcoming shows from the 8th to the 22nd.”

So sorry to announce that I am under the weather and unable to perform this Friday at @ZapposTheater. Doing everything I can to rest and be at my best for the other upcoming shows from the 8th to the 22nd. — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 6, 2020

The Strip headliner added a second post, “Friday’s tix holders can exchange their tix for any future #JustAGirlVegas date this month or in May by calling 800-653-8000. Thx for ur understanding. Can’t wait to be back on stage.”

Stefani’s popular residency show is due to close May 16, nearly two years after opening on June 27, 2018.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.