‘Gwen Stefani — I’m Just a Girl’ set for run on Las Vegas Strip

Gwen Stefani headlines T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Gwen Stefani presents The Icon Award to Cher during The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABC)

Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani on "The Voice." Trae Patton NBC

Gwen Stefani’s more serious devotees might remember the night she and No Doubt debuted in VegasVille. It was April 1997 when the band filled Thomas & Mack Center. Even arena officials were surprised at the widespread popularity of this emerging ska band from Orange County, Calif.

Having since built an impressive career with No Doubt and beyond, the superstar is back with her “Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl” extended engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The 25-show series opens with three performances June 27-30. Shows continue on select dates in July, December (including New Year’s Eve), February and March.

Ticket prices begin at $59 (not including fees) and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the Planet Hollywood box office.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said in a statement. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. gx https://t.co/WlkIg8Hq66 pic.twitter.com/x8veFQ1m12 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 10, 2018

Stefani will perform songs through her entire career in a show designed expressly for Zappos Theater (the former Axis theater, renamed in February). The series is co-promoted by Live Nation and Planet Hollywood parent company Caesars Entertainment. As part of her residency, Stefani will donate $1 of every ticket sold to the Las Vegas Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which treats children with life-threatening diseases.

Stefani has also appeared with No Doubt and solo at the Pearl at the Palms at both Joints at the Hard Rock Hotel, and headlined Rock in Rio in 2015. In a memorable moment from November 2001, the band opened for U2, also at Thomas & Mack, and Stefani later joined Bono for a spirited cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”

