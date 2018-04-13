Gwen Stefani officially announces Las Vegas Strip residency

Addressing the scores of fans who turned out for her arrival at Planet Hollywood Resort, Gwen Stefani said, “I’m so excited and I’m going try my hardest to bring the best show that’s ever been here.”

We’ve seen personalized license plates all over VegasVille.

Gwen Stefani has an entire personalized semitrailer.

Pulling up to the Las Vegas Strip entrance of Planet Hollywood Resort in a display of style and power, Stefani formally announced her “Just a Girl” residency at Zappos Theater this morning. Forget that it’s Friday the 13th. The pop superstar is riding a hot streak with her a 25-show series beginning June 27-30 and running on select dates in July, December, February and March (tickets are on sale now).

“I’m just a girl from Ocean County and Anaheim, and never in my wildest dreams have I imagined my own Vegas residency,” Stefani said after gliding up the long staircase leading to the Strip-side PH entrance. “It’s hard to believe this is actually happening, but if feels like it’s meant to be, in a way. I have shared my story with everybody who has been listening to my music all these years … I just want to continue on that journey.”

She added, “I’m so excited and I’m going try my hardest to bring the best show that’s ever been here.”

In his address to the scores of fans jamming the event, Caesars Entertainment chief executive Mark Frissora said, “We believe in award-winning artists like Gwen Stefani, and we think it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town.”

The arrival performance was conceived, assembled and directed by veteran Las Vegas producer Blair Farrington, currently general manager and Las Vegas producer of “Baz — A Musical Mash-Up” at Palazzo Theater and whose credits include the Show in the Sky aerial spectacle at the Rio. Farrington also produced Britney Spears’ memorable arrival to announce “Piece of Me” at that same Planet Hollywood location in 2013.

In four weeks, Farrington enlisted a cast of 46 performers, drawing inspiration from Stefani’s videos with No Doubt and her more recent solo career. Stefani herself approved the style looks after Farrington’s team dressed more than 100 mannequins to arrive at the final wardrobe.

“It was a crazy, fast production, but very exciting,” Farrington said. “She’s a dream to work with.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.