Gwen Stefani spikes Valentine’s Day show in Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood headliner Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Gwen Stefani and Guillermo Rodriguez (in banana suit) are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Well, Gwen Stefani is still feeling zapped.

For the fourth time since last Friday, Stefani reports she is too ill to perform at Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood and has called out of her Valentine’s Day show this Friday. The performance was another delay in the return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Thus far, Stefani has missed scheduled shows on Feb. 5, last Friday and Saturday, and again this Friday.

Stefani says she does plan to return Saturday, and continue Wednesday through Feb. 22.

As has been her pattern in the three previous cancellations, Stefani has once more taken to social media to announce the dropped shows: “I am still under the weather & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas.”

I am still under the weather & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. I plan on returning for my shows February 15 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. So so sorry 🙏 Gx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 13, 2020

No makeup dates have been announced. The latest “Just A Girl” run has been selling comparatively well, with the Wednesday show nearly sold out before Stefani announced and her upcoming dates approaching a full house.

Live Nation reps have declined comment about Stefani’s still-unknown health concerns. Stefani has been quiet about the matter, other than her social-media updates, since her first post Feb. 5.

As previously reported, Stefani has called out of a show at Zappos Theater on July 24 and could not perform at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala in April 2017. Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, later explained she had suffered a ruptured eardrum.

Stefani’s widely applauded “Just a Girl,” residency is scheduled to to close May 16, nearly two years after opening on June 27, 2018.

