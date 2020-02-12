Gwen Stefani, ‘still unwell,’ cancels third Las Vegas show

Gwen Stefani has called out of her Saturday night appearance at Zappos Theater. The show was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood headliner Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Gwen Stefani and Guillermo Rodriguez (in banana suit) are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Illness has taken Gwen Stefani out of another show at Zappos Theater.

For the third time since Friday, Stefani is too ill to perform at Planet Hollywood and has called out of Wednesday night’s show. The performance was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue, but Stefani now has missed three straight performances.

I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 11, 2020

Stefani also called out of Friday’s show, and again Saturday night. In every instance, the superstar performer has taken to social media pages, posting to Twitter on Tuesday: “I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas.”

I am resting & doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 11, 2020

Stefani followed with a second post, “I am resting & doing everything I can to return for my shows on February 14 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. I am so sorry gx.”

As was the case in the weekend’s cancellations, neither Stefani nor her reps have offered details of the singer’s illness.

Stefani previously canceled a performance at Zappos Theater because of illness on July 24. She also was a late scratch from the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala in April 2017, for what her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, described as a ruptured eardrum on her flight from L.A. to Las Vegas.

The hit-filled, lavishly produced “Just a Girl,” residency is scheduled to to close May 16, nearly two years after opening on June 27, 2018.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.