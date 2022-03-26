Hagar jams with Trombone Shorty in return to The Strat

Sammy Hagar was onstage with a rocker who happens to play the trombone in his return to The Strat.

Sammy Hagar and Trombone Shorty perform at The Strat Theater on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Sammy Hagar met up Wednesday with a rock star of the trombone.

Trombone Shorty joined Hagar’s band The Circle at The Strat Theater. Hagar is back with his Cabo Wabo-tinged residency, which is selling out the 900-capacity club. Shorty (legal name of Troy Andrews) is the swinging musician out of New Orleans who headlines intermittently at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq. I was introduced to him after a show there about a decade ago, wonderful guy and artist.

The trombone great showed up and turned up “Superstition,” playing a solo on the horn that actually sounded like Stevie Wonder’s keyboard licks. Hagar laughed though the performance, as if trying to take it all in.

“Man, why did you pick up this instrument?” Hagar asked. I couldn’t hear the trombonist’s response, but he was smiling after bringing the ‘bone to the party.

And no trombone note would be complete without a reference to Sebastian Bach. The hard-rock icon and former Skid Row vocalist was at the cusp of the GA crowd. Lita Ford and Gavin DeGraw areexpected onstage this weekend. What we also expect are added dates for Hagar at The Strat this year.

Warwick shines

Dionne Warwick opened the first residency ever at Stirling Club Room on Friday night. The show sold out. Rich Little and Pia Zadora were in the room in this era-spanning experience. One thing about a Warwick show, if you walk in late and she is singing, “Walk On By,” she will sing it to you as you find your seats.

The 81-year-old legend also sang a slower-tempo version of “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” along with silky renditions of “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.” The sing-along “That’s What Friends Are For” was a highlight. Warwick’s legendary voice remains a instantly familiar, and she is in for the long haul. This residency runs 46 weeks, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Warwick was not in top form for her opener. She said as much from the stage, in pain and limping after banging her shin in a fall at her home in New York. “I’m going to be doing what you’re doing, sitting,”said Warwick, who added that she had never experienced such pain. But the crowd didn’t remain seated, standing twice at the close of the night.

The Stirling Room has been customized for her residency, with seats brought in to lift the capacity to 175. That means Warwick makes the rules. She halted at the end of “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” to call out a couple of audience members taking video of the show. The headliner said the show looks and sounds better live than it does when captured on a phone.

Warwick is also allowing drink service only during the show’s 15-minute intermission (though you can order light bites from the Stirling Club menu beginning at 6:30 p.m.) The advice is don’t use the phone, plan your cocktails accordingly, and show up on time. Or you’ll be teased to your seats by one of the greats.

Cool Hang Alert

A classic double-dip for the CHA: The great Elvis tribute artist Justin Shandor headlines Wednesday night; and Earth Wind & Fire tribute band Serpentine Fire, headed up by Tyriq Johnson of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, is back April 3 at the Italian American Club Showroom. Doors 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and performances at 8 p.m. for both shows. Hit iacvegas.com for the info.

