Hakkasan announces return date to MGM Grand

Hakkasan is about to resume business as a major nightlife player on the Las Vegas Strip. A lounge player, specifically.

Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Strip in Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CES conventioneers and clubgoers dance to Tiesto during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Strip in Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tyson Fury (center, in green tie) is shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Bottle service delivery during the CES DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hakkasan is about to resume business as a major nightlife player on the Las Vegas Strip. A lounge player, specifically.

The company’s namesake club at MGM Grand is reopening March 26. But it won’t be the same behemoth, sensory-assaulting experience nightclub dwellers have become accustomed to. The company says it will be back in business as a lounge, socially distant, where reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests alike. No general-admission entry is offered until further notice.

VIP table bookings for parties up to six are being accepted online, with rates listed at $750 and $1,000. Hours are 10:30 p.m. until “late,” Fridays and Saturdays only. The company further states the venue will use a touchless menu system with a QR code from cell phones. VIP tables will be separated to allow for physical distancing, with extensive cleaning plans being enacted.

There is no listing for star DJs yet for the new nightlife experience. The entire Hakkasan club covers 10,000 square feet.

“This is a very positive first step in returning to normal business operations and bringing additional staff back to work.” Hakkasan Executive Vice President of Food and Beverage Derek Silberstein said in a statement issued Thursday morning. He noted the recent announcements that Omnia’s terrace at Caesars Palace, Wet Republic dayclub at MGM Grand, and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria are all coming back online.

The company is also operating Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, scheduled to open when that resort relaunches at the end of the month.

In all, the company has brought back 350 employees to its Las Vegas properties, including the Hakkasan reopening. “We look forward to announcing further re-openings in the near future that will equate to additional jobs for our industry.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.