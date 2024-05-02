‘Happy to be back’: Las Vegas broadcast legend returning ringside

‘A strip club!’: Bruno Mars ramps up the party at The Pinky Ring

Local broadcaster and boxing analyst Al Bernstein is going to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this year. Photographed in his Henderson home on Tuesday, May 29, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jessica Ebelhar

Al Bernstein, a longtime boxing broadcaster, speaks after his name was announced for the 2018 Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class at Findlay Toyota on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Al Bernstein is known to croon around town, most often at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge. And the legendary boxing analyst is opening a new residency, related to the sport, this month.

Bernstein premieres on the DAZN pay-per-view streaming service May 23, when heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin faces Devin Vargas in Detroit. The fistic forecaster and Las Vegas resident returns ringside with the broadcast team of the “Big Time Boxing USA.”

DAZN (“Da Zone” verbally) in is one of the largest boxing platforms internationally.

Bernstein spent two decades as an analyst for Showtime and Showtime Championship Boxing before the organization threw in the towel on the sport last year. Prior to that, Bernstein spent 23 years with ESPN.

A member of myriad halls of fame, Bernstein is among the most recognized and respected figures in sports broadcasting. Also, he can deliver a stirring cover of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.”

Bernstein has been a popular interview subject leading to Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia bout at T-Mobile Arena. His next formal broadcast is later this month.

“I’m really happy to be back on the air calling boxing,” Bernstein said Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to doing this series, especially on DAZN, which is providing boxing fans with a great schedule of fights.”

And, we’re anticipating another gig with Kenny Davidsen at Tuscany in June, so keep the radar up for that.

What Works in Vegas

I’m receiving some very positive word-of-mouth accounts of the Cedric the Entertainer/Toni Braxton “Love & Laughter” show at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. The show premiered Saturday and continues May 10 and 12, June 28-29, and July 12-13. Celebs turned out for the opener, with Anthony Anderson, E-40, George Lopez, Judge Mathis, Magic Johnson, Mario Van Peeples, Max Greenfield, Stan Lathan, Tichina Arnold and Tina Knowles in the crowd.

Braxton was a resident headliner at the Flamingo Showroom in 2006-2008, before Donny and Marie Osmond took over the venue. Cedric’s history in Vegas dates to 1995, an appearance by the HBO series “Def Comedy Jam.”

As the Entertainer said in a 2022 interview, “It was one of those things that we think about, the old way Vegas was built around all the great entertainers, and I really felt a part of that.”

Quite a pit stop

The annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala is known for its lavish live-auction items. Among the items up for bid at the May 10 event at MGM Grand Garden is time well spent with racing legend Jackie Stewart and his wife, Helen.

The winning bid will send two guests on a business-class flight to London to watch the Silverstone British Grand Prix on July 6-8.

Meals with the Stewarts, access to the British Racing Drivers’ Club Hospitality Suite for the race days, and helicopter transportation with Jackie Stewart to and from the event is included. It’s a $75K value. The money raised goes to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The Stewarts, founders of Race Against Dementia, are longtime and generous supporters.

This would rock …

There is some buzz, in the form of feedback that Billy F. Gibbons is going to be a star tour guide a the Punk Rock Museum. Details to follow.

Great Moments in Social Media

Because of the great @ThatEricAlper X feed, I have learned that Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page played guitar on Shirley Bassey’s classic James Bond theme, “Goldfinger.”

Page was a busy studio-session player when the record was cut in August 1964 at CTS Studios in Wembley, England.

There is a local connection. Las Vegas singer and stage performer Niki Scalera performs a fabulous Bassey tribute. I suggested she could invoke a Led Zep number, maybe “Misty Mountain Hop,” in that show. Laughter ensued …

Tease this …

A significant Strip resident headliner is making a major move by the end of the month. This is one heck of a disappearing-reappearing act.

My take on stained glass

I posed this Tuesday on the socials. The A’s should use some of the stained glass being salvaged from the ceiling of the Tropicana for a tavern in their new ballpark. Also, open a pre- and post-game hang called the Tropicana Lounge.

Cool Hang Alert

The Joe Lano Trio returns to Vic’s Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. Lano is the jazz-guitar master, backed by Jeff Davis on bass and Jess Gopen on drums, special gusts Etsuko Mader on keys and Jack Wood on vocals. Shows are 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. Go to vicslasvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.