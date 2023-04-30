Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere

Pop superstar Harry Styles would be an apt headliner to follow U2 in The Sphere.

FILE - Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Eugene Hutz the punk band Gogol Bordello is shown at the Punk Rock Museum at 1422 Western Ave. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ReviewJournal

A photo of Billy Idol in his days with Generation X is shown at the Punk Rock Museum at 1422 Western Ave. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ReviewJournal

The performance space at the Punk Rock Museum at 1422 Western Ave. is shown on Friday, April 28, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ReviewJournal

A recreation of Pennywise's garage rehearsal space is shown at the Punk Rock Museum at 1422 Western Ave. is shown on Friday, April 28, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ReviewJournal

More than a decade ago I caught a One Direction show at then-Planet Hollywood Theatre of the Performing Arts.

If you had told me then one of those young gents might headline several shows at a 17,500-seat venue in Vegas, I would have said, “What!? I CAN’T HEAR YOU!”

It was an ear-piercing experience in June 2012, when One Direction was the hottest boy band in the land. As the quintet has grown up and gone on to independent careers, Harry Styles has become a solo superstar.

Last year, Styles sold out an opulent, 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden. He showed music and vocal chops and a distinct sense of showmanship (it’s sequined jumpsuits and boas for the onetime boy-bander).

Vibrant, Vegas-styled and viable, Styles would be the right call on a residency at The MSG Sphere. We now have two announced productions at The Sphere: “U2 UV: Live at The Sphere” and “Postcard From Earth” theatrical show. U2 has 17 dates (and counting, it seems) beginning Sept. 29-30. “Postcard” opens Oct. 6 and runs multiple times daily in an open-ended schedule.

That about covers The Sphere’s schedule for the rest of this year. There has yet to be any information about who’s next, but Styles’ name keeps surfacing as a likely resident headliner. The British tabloid The Sun has even reported, absent verification, he’s been offered an “eye-watering” $50 million paycheck.

Eye-watering? Maybe Tears for Fears can open.

Anyway, the feeling here is Styles could sell out 10-12 shows at The Sphere, based on his Madison Square Garden appearances, when he sold 250,000 tickets. A 12-show series at The Sphere would cover 210,000 tickets.

Also, Styles is managed by Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management entertainment agency. Azoff is the entertainment industry giant who is reportedly involved in booking The MSG Sphere, working as a consultant with venue partner Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Styles, a 29-year-old star on the rise, is at the center of these crisscrossing relationships. His international “Love On Tour” series closes in July. I’d wager he’ll be announced for Vegas by the end of the year, and it’ll be a scream.

Going Gogol for punk

The punk rocker peered into the glass case, observing a faded black T-shirt with white block lettering, “DON’T BRO ME IF YOU DON’T KNOW ME.”

“I like that message,” Eugene Hütz of veteran punk band Gogol Bordello says, leaning over to take a few pics on his cell phone. “This has a great attitude, for sure. You don’t know me well enough to call me by this name.”

The T-shirt was one of hundreds of display pieces at the Punk Rock Museum, donated by Laura Jane Grace of The Devouring Mothers. The palace of punk opened this month at 1422 Western Ave.

Hutz is among the punk pioneers giving guided tours of the attraction, though his was a one-off. He was in town to attend the Iggy Pop show Saturday night at Pearl at the Palms (fittingly, a 1977 Iggy Pop concert shirt is displayed net to The Devouring Mothers item).

Hutz seemed as captivated as the guests at the museum’s breadth and detail. “It’s a lot to take in,” he said. “I’m just riffing on what I know.” Which is also a lot, as the tour took about two hours. The genre’s entire history is covered. A favorite detail is the garage space Pennywise has used for rehearsals for 20 years.

More mainstream music fans will recognize contributions from the B-52s, Green Day, Billy Idol and Generation X, and The Offspring peppered amid the industry’s groundbreaking artists.

Vegas has a mixed history of museum attractions. The Mob Museum, Neon Museum and Atomic Museum are cultural destinations that have wowed tourists for years.

But the original Liberace Museum shut down in 2010 when operators couldn’t adjust to depleting visitation. Pieces of that collection are now displayed at the Liberace Garage at 5115 Dean Martin Drive.

Also, Elvis-A-Rama closed in 2006 after a seven-year run on Industrial Road, and the Elvis attraction at Westgate cratered in February 2016 after just 11 months.

But the Punk Rock Museum, with its P Moss-managed Triple Down Saloon, seems built to last. Hütz said the Punk Museum will show the enduring punk rock scene is more than a music genre. It is a lifestyle, an international community.

“This is what is shown here, what punk really is,” he said. “This museum is education, and also entertainment. A lot of people who are in Las Vegas for a weekend will wind up here. They might stumble in here and discover something substantial. I think it’s got real substance. Punk is the essence of my life. I think anybody who also discovers this as a way of life will find a very positive alternative for the matrix that’s out there.”

If operators add an audio tour to the punk experience, Hütz’s would be a compelling voice. I could listen to him all day.

Cool Hang Alert

Tyriq Johnson of the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band Serpentine Fire and a vocalist for Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns is headlining Maxan Jazz at 4130 S. Decatur Blvd. from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Johnson’s brother Johnny Johnson, a fixture with Boyz II Men, is on guitar. Sushi and cocktails start at 6 p.m. A $25 per-person F&B minimum is in place for this one, reservations encouraged. Go to maxanjazz.com for info.

