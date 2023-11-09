Harry Styles shows new style at U2 show at the Sphere

Though word of Styles’ presence at the show had been seeping out of the venue for days, it was not confirmed until Thursday this week.

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

Where Harry goes, the buzz will follow.

We speak of Harry Styles, the international superstar and oft-referenced, possible residency headliner at the Sphere. A shaven Styles was at the U2 show on Nov. 1. TMZ caught Styles in the crowd with his date, actress Taylor Russell (from the Netflix series “Lost In Space”).

There is the buzz cut … https://t.co/aqm9iopnxN via @TMZ — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) November 9, 2023

The venue’s bowl had been reportedly shut down that afternoon so the band could entertain a VIP visitor. U2 covered a snipped of Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” inside a rendition of Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic,” in that show.

Here’s the complete Into The Mystic / Sign Of The Times segment during All I Want Is You last night at the Sphere Las Vegas 🎥: Cacildo Neto on Youtube #U2UVSphere pic.twitter.com/LbZHao7eY7 — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 2, 2023

Styles has been a leading contender to perform a residency at the Sphere next year. Styles and U2 are managed by Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management entertainment agency.

Azoff runs the company with his son Jeffrey, and is reportedly involved in booking The Sphere as a consultant with venue partner Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

In 2022, Styles sold out a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden. His “Harry’s House” won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. According to Billboard, the first single from that album, “As It Was.” was the No. 1 song internationally last year.

