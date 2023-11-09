61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Harry Styles shows new style at U2 show at the Sphere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 3:41 pm
 
Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New Y ...
Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

Where Harry goes, the buzz will follow.

We speak of Harry Styles, the international superstar and oft-referenced, possible residency headliner at the Sphere. A shaven Styles was at the U2 show on Nov. 1. TMZ caught Styles in the crowd with his date, actress Taylor Russell (from the Netflix series “Lost In Space”).

The venue’s bowl had been reportedly shut down that afternoon so the band could entertain a VIP visitor. U2 covered a snipped of Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” inside a rendition of Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic,” in that show.

Though word of Styles’ presence at the show had been seeping out of the venue for days, it was not confirmed until Thursday this week.

Styles has been a leading contender to perform a residency at the Sphere next year. Styles and U2 are managed by Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management entertainment agency.

Azoff runs the company with his son Jeffrey, and is reportedly involved in booking The Sphere as a consultant with venue partner Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

In 2022, Styles sold out a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden. His “Harry’s House” won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. According to Billboard, the first single from that album, “As It Was.” was the No. 1 song internationally last year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
2
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
3
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
4
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
5
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
High-ranking Sphere executive steps down
High-ranking Sphere executive steps down
Kelly Clarkson to play NYE, Super Bowl weekends at Planet Hollywood
Kelly Clarkson to play NYE, Super Bowl weekends at Planet Hollywood
Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show
Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere
Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency