Has Lizzo lost out on a Super Bowl LVIII gig?

Lizzo was reportedly on the list of performers for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, but not now.

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

It could be “Truth Hurts” time for Lizzo at the Super Bowl. Multiple outlets have posted the rap star has lost her shot to perform in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

This revelation arrives after several ex-employees accused the Grammy Award-winning artist of sexual harassment, fat-shaming and an abusive work environment.

This month, three former backup dancers filed suit against Lizzo, her dance captain and her production company. Following those allegations, two other ex-employees supported the three dancers and said they had experienced similar conditions.

Lizzo has denied the allegations, calling them “unbelievable.”

A Super Bowl halftime or anthem appearance is a boon to any artist. A record 121 million watched Rihanna’s halftime show this past February. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation books Super Bowl halftime production.

There are already signs the relationship between Lizzo and Roc Nation is unsteady. The “Made In America Festival,” in which Lizzo and Sza were scheduled for Sept. 2-3 in Philadelphia, was canceled Aug. 8.

Jay-Z founded the event in 2012.

In a statement, organizers cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” without mentioning either headliner. A source is quoted in media reports saying, “Ticket sales were not good.”

