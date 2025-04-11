Headlining Las Vegas rocker to release 1st major-label album in 22 years

“Dámelo” is the result of his partinership with The Label Group and Virgin Music Group.

Las Vegas singer/songwriter Franky Perez is shown at the Golden Gate Bridge on his "Crossing the Great Divide" cross-country music tour. (Sam Schneider)

Las Vegas singer/songwriter Franky Perez is shown at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign at the start of his "Crossing the Great Divide" cross-country music tour. (Sam Schneider)

Frankie Sidoris and Franky Perez perform as IE&Y at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on Jan. 24, 2020. (Stabile Productions)

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons, right, and Franky Perez perform on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Franky Perez performs on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Franky Perez performs on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vocalist Franky Perez jams with Slash at the reopening of Hard Hat Lounge on Industial Road on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Franky Perez entertains the crowd during the annual John Katsilometes birthday party fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation at The Composers Room in Las Vegas Monday, March 3, 2025. At left is band leader Kenny Davidsen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Franky Perez says he has two rules for his music, “It must move, and it must groove.”

As leader of Franky and the All Nighters, Perez had found a dual groove in his “Hot Vegas Nights” residency at Red Rock Resort and his upcoming album, “Dámelo,” due Halloween. Perez’s residency returns April 25, still a no-cover party at 9 p.m. (doors at 8).

“Dámelo” is the result of Perez’s partnership with The Label Group and Virgin Music Group. “I’ve released albums independently before, but it wasn’t an easy road,” he says. “When it’s working right, the infrastructure of a major label is unmatched.”

In the context of the album, “Dámelo” means “Give it to me,” Perez says, and the title covers love, lust, trust, hope, belief, belief, soul … maybe a searing guitar solo. Perez wants all the energy. He deserves it after a Tilt-A-Whirl of a career covering two decades.

A Las Vegas native, Perez broke in with significant radio play in 2003 with “P0or Man’s Son,” his last major-label release with Atlantic. That’s when I caught him first, as opening act for Lynyrd Skynyrd at Orleans Arena. He spoke then, and now, of his Vegas roots. This new album carries a sense of his heritage.

“I tapped into all of my influences for this album but leaned heavily on my Latin roots,” Perez says. “Still, I made it a point to keep the music accessible to everyone. Sometimes I dive straight into a Spanish chorus, but I intentionally set it up with English verses in a way that the message will resonate with everyone.”

In his two-plus-decade career, Perez has fronted the all-star rock outfit Camp Freddy, featuring Slash, the late Chester Bennington and Billy Duffy of The Cult. The 49-year-old front man has been the voice of internationally acclaimed Finnish cello/metal rock outfit Apocalyptica. His music has darkened the FX series “Sons of Anarchy.”

In 2022, Perez crossed the country on his Ducati for the documentary and sidecar solo effort, “Crossing the Great Divide.” He’s performed with his buddy Frankie Sidoris at the since-closed Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace (today’s Caspian’s) and played the opening party of Sidoris’ Hard Hat Lounge, alongside Slash.

Perez was the go-to for the first show at Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown with Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, and reunited three years ago with his lifelong buddy Stacey Gearing for the acoustic act Two Man Riot.

That Perez is still around at all is something of a musical miracle. He said to me years ago he was a “hurtin’ puppy,” reaching the point of addiction where even members of Camp Freddy told him he was in no condition to perform on stage. But Perez has been clean and sober since March 13, 2013, and has built a musical legacy since.

His career is a celebration of that new life. The show at Rocks Lounge is populated with Vegas A-plus musicians, led by Vegas guitar great Christain Brady (“MJ The Evolution,” Hellyeah), even a pair of showgirls (full list is at the bottom of this column). The band’s mash of “Dirty Diana” with Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” is a highlight. “Run Down Nasty” is among Perez’s impressive originals in the set.

Perez slams the bongos and wades to the middle of the room to sing a cappella. He will wear himself out, and you, too.

“Musically, we’ve carved out a unique identity in town, but that only comes from woodshedding in rehearsals and the countless hours we’ve spent on stage at Red Rock over the past year,” Perez says. To appreciate talent, perseverance, passion and recovery, see this man. He’s straight-up Vegas.

Route and Boots

The inaugural Boots in the Park festival at The Event Center Desert Breeze Park this weekend is the first outdoor, country-specific music festival since the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival in October 2017. Representatives of the Vegas Strong Fund and Forever One Memorial are setting up a table at the Boots fest, sharing info and taking donations for the memorial being developed at the former Las Vegas Village.

The arts project will be a permanent monument honoring the victims and families of the Oct. 1 shootings. The exhibit’s centerpiece is to feature 58 vertical candles. The plan is for an Oct. 1, 2027, opening.

Boots in the Park runs 2 p.m. until the last note is played Friday and Saturday. Jordan Davis is Friday’s headliner from 9:30 to 11 p.m., Old Dominion from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Line dancing, craft food, ice cold beer and cocktails and unique art installations are in this experience. Steve Thacher’s Activated Events production company produces this hoedown, with plans to run annually. Go to bootsinthepark.com for the skinny.

Designs on music

Las Vegas Emmy-winning set designer Andy Walmsley is conceiving the set for the upcoming American Music Awards, set for May 26 (Memorial Day) from Las Vegas. The site has not been announced, but the host — Jennifer Lopez — has.

The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Walmsley won his Emmy in 2009 for his work on “American Idol.” He’s also designed “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “America’s Got Talent,” and several Vegas stage shows (Human Nature “Motown,” Terry Fator at the Mirage and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” among them).

Along with his wife, Amy, Walmsley has most recently created the popular YouTube series “Artie’s World,” starring a red-headed kid who teaches kids (and even some adults) how to draw.

Cool Hang Alert

How about some kids in the hall?

The Dr. Shirley Linzy Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas plays its 10th Anniversary Concert Gala at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center.

On the bill: “Aheym,” by Bryce Dessner of The National; George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” performed on its 101th anniversary by Alexandria Le, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, and special performances by Cuban-American vocalist Noybel Gorgoy, The Groove Culture Band, and Mariachi Internacional from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

YAO is the only tuition-free youth orchestra program in Nevada, and one of the few tuition-free youth orchestras in the country. Violinist/conductor/entrepreneur and Las Vegas Musicians Union President Yunior Lopez founded the orchestra in 2015. Prolific composer and reliablly mirth-some emcee Keith Thompson is at the mic Sunday. Go to lvyao.org/tickets for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Franky Perez and the All Nighters lineup:

Franky Perez – Vocals, Guitar, Percussion

Christian Brady - Guitar

Michael "Doc" Ellis - Bass

Mario Dawson - Drums

Angelo Stokes - Cuban Percussion

Marlena Johnson - background vocals

Cassie Stone Brady - background vocals

Kevin Mullinax - Trombone

Ramiro Nasello - Trumpet

Mark Tragesser - saxophone

Oscar Alejandro - Keys

Tina Cookson - Dancer

Sarah LeClear - Dancer

Veronica Shatsylo - Dance