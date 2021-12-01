Heart scare prompts Carlos Santana to cancel dates on Strip

Carlos Santana says of his House of Blues cancellations, “I am going to be taking time out for a little bit, to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health.”

Musician and Las Vegas resident Carlos Santana performs at halftime during an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

El guitarrista mexicano, Carlos Santana, habló con El Tiempo, en exclusiva, sobre el regreso de su residencia al House of Blues, dentro del Mandalay Bay de agosto a diciembre. El miércoles 25 de agosto de 2021 en el HofB. [Foto Karina Múñiz / El Tiempo - Contribuidora]

A health scare has prompted Carlos Santana to cancel his December dates at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Santana said in a YouTube message Wednesday afternoon he had experienced chest discomfort Saturday, and asked his wife and band mate Cindy Blackman Santana to take him to the hospital.

“We went there and we found out I need to take care of it, and I am,” the 74-year-old rock star said. “So I am going to be taking time out for a little bit, to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health, so that when I play for you, I will play the way I am used to, and give you 150 percent.”

Santana’s reps are describing the incident as “an unscheduled heart procedure.”

The guitar legend called off seven shows, total. He was due back at HoB on Wednesday and through this weekend, and also Dec. 8 and Dec. 10-12. Now, is expected back onstage Jan. 26.

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement the Santana team regretted having to make the announcement: “Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

