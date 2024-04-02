Heart’s comeback tour to make stop on Las Vegas Strip

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has sold more than 35 million albums internationally and produced 20 top 40 singles, including “Barracuda” and “These Dreams.”

Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Heart is back on the road, and the Las Vegas Strip is on the schedule.

The long-awaited return tour of the band fronted by Ann and Nancy Wilson stops at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

The 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold more than 35 million albums internationally, with 20 top 40 singles, including“Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.”

The current lineup is Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums).

