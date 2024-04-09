Hip-hop legends take on Planet Hollywood residency

DJ Cassidy will bring “Pass The Mic Live!” to Bakkt Theater. Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh star in the production.

DJ Cassidy will bring “Pass The Mic Live!” to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in July. Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh are featured. The shows will be held on July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com.

The residency will debut an all-star cast of giants in the hip-hop industry, uniting solely for this residency, with weekly special guests. As the title indicates, DJ Cassidy will “Pass The Mic Live” on stage to each artist for collaborations.

The show is presented by Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment, produced with Steve Rifkind, founder of Loud and SRC Records.

DJ Cassidy unloaded the hyperbole in hyping the show.

“Just as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop united in Las Vegas to form the Rat Pack, one of the greatest shows of all time, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and I will unite to create an experience that will go down in Las Vegas history,” the show’s front man said in a statement. “In the great tradition of Liberace, Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, and Siegfried & Roy, we will redefine showmanship in ways The Strip hasn’t witnessed since the days of The Sands and The International. Every night will be a unique one time only event, black tie (optional) of course.”

