Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella announce separation

Pasquale Rotella has filed for divorce from Holly Madison, posting a message about the decision on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Pasquale Rotella and Holly Madison at The Dorsey at The Venetian on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (TVT)

One of Las Vegas’s most prominent power couples is splitting up.

Pasquale Rotella has filed for divorce from Holly Madison, posting a message about the decision on his Instagram account Tuesday.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella, founder of Insomniac Events and the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, posted.

“First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.

“Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

Madison reposted the message on her Instagram account.

Media reports indicate Madison was served with divorce papers on Sept. 19; Rotella filed for divorce on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.

The couple married Sept. 10, 2013 in Disneyland. They have Rainbow, 5; and Forest, 2. The family lives in the historic Rancho Circle community of Las Vegas.

Neither Madison nor Rotella have returned text or emails for comment.

Madison moved to Las Vegas in 2009 after appearing on the E! reality series “The Girls Next Door” as Hugh Hefner’s No. 1 girlfriend. She started in “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood through 2012, and was also the center figure in the E! series “Holly’s World.” Most recently she has said she is working on her third book about her life in Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.