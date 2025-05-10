Hollywood’s favorite English football team gets rowdy on the Strip

Since arriving Thursday, the English Football League Championship favorites have partied at Lavo, Omnia, and Hakkasan Nightclubs.

Members of Wrexham A.F.C. are shown at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Tao Group Hospitality).

Hollywood actor and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife and "”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” co-star Kaitlin Olson are shown at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Led by one of their Hollywood-star, co-owners, members of Wrexham A.F.C. are picking up another road victory on the Strip.

Since landing by private jet Thursday, the English Football League Championship favorites have partied at Lavo at The Venetian, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace and Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. They even stalled an elevator, or “lift,” in British parlance, at Hakkasan on Thursday night by jumping up and down.

The partying footballers waited for what officials say was 20 minutes before being rescued. They continued to jump around after being let off the lift. Suffice to say, they’re happy.

Later the Wrexham squad was showered with sparklers, lighted letters spelling (correctly) the team’s name and pouring from a 9-liter bottle of champers.

Co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, took up a VIP table at Omnia on Friday. They joined headliner Cedric Gervais in the VIP booth, which is tantamount to scoring a goal in any Las Vegas nightclub.

McElhenney, who co-stars with Olson in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” co-owns the fabled franchise with A-lister Ryan Reynolds.

The celebs’ collective and energy has led to a revival of a franchise founded in 1864. The club is once more celebrating a promotion in the Football League, its second such kick up the ladder in two years and their third weekend party on the Strip.

The ownership team has reportedly spent more than $665,000 (or, £500,000) on this hopscotching adventure. That’s enough to keep the champagne flowing and, if need be, fix a lift.

