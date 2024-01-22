Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency

The Vegas-based rockers will perform eight dates from Aug. 14 through Aug. 30.

The Killers' lineup for the band's residency at the Colosseum at Caesears Palace, from left: Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums). (Todd Weaver)

The Killers are taking over the venue where the modern-day Las Vegas headliner residency was launched. And for the first time, the original members are playing their debut album in its entirety, the series dubbed, “Killers Live in Vegas: 20 Years of Hot Fuss.”

Vegas-based rockers will perform eight dates from Aug. 14 through Aug. 30, the band announced Tuesday morning.

Presale is 10 a.m. Wednesday and general on-sale Saturday. The Colosseum is booked exclusively by Live Nation Las Vegas. Tickets and info are at Ticketmaster.com.

The Killers’ first Vegas residency coincides with the 20th anniversary of the breakthrough album. the band will play ‘Hot Fuss,” front-to-back, at Caesars. Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci (drums) are all in the lineup for the Colosseum dates.

Their career compilation, “Rebel Diamonds,” was released in December (click thekillersmusic.com site for all updates).

The band’s Caesars Palace plans were first reported in this column last November.

Flowers has been effusive in his praise for the hotel and the showroom. The Colosseum, of course, was designed for Celine Dion’s first Strip production, “A New Day …” in 2003.

“I’ve always talked about being drawn to Caesars Palace, and I love being in that room,” Flowers said on New Year’s Eve 2022, just before playing the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. “I love being in that room. (The Chelsea) is a good room, but there’s something magical at the Colosseum.”

The “Mr. Brightside” vocalist has seen “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum, reporting he was impressed at the production. He recalled growing up in Vegas in visiting the hotel-casino’s Omnimax theater complex. “It is very interesting to me to see what became of it.”

