House of Blues residency extended for rock legend

Carlos Santana performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The House of Blues’ spiritual jam session continues into May 2024.

Carlos Santana has extended his run at the Mandalay Bay music hall by 15 dates. The rock legend has added Jan. 24, 26, 28, 31; Feb. 2-4; and May 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday. Santana just closed out his most recent run over the weekend. The guitar great’s next, previously scheduled dates are Nov. 1, 3-5, 8 and 10-12.

Santana has performed more than 300 shows at House of Blues, easily the most by any artist. His new documentary, “Carlos,” is in theatrical release Sept. 29.

Santana and his band premiered the doc in June at Beacon Theatre in New York, as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Among those honoring the rock superstar were producer Clive Davis, with whom Santana won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2000 for the career-reviving “Supernatural.”

Santana thanked Davis, and the late rock promoter Bill Graham. The concert pioneer sent the young Santana on a tour of festivals across the country leading to his breakthrough performance at Woodstock in 1969.

“I’m thankful for so many people, especially Bill Graham and Clive Davis,” Santana said from the Beacon Theatre stage. “Both of them invested in me, emotionally, and financially, and because of them I was able to walk through a big door, which was Woodstock and ‘Supernatural.’”

Santana’s wife and drumming superstar, Cindy Blackman Santana, is of course in the band and also part of the new ESPN “Monday Night Football” anthem. She is featured on a re-imagined cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” along with Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg.

Blackman Santana posted about playing on the 1981 classic, “On hearing that someone has covered Phil Collins’ classic In The Air Tonight, your first question might not be ‘who’s singing it?’ but ‘who’s playing the drum fill?’”

The song is positioned to lead to the broadcast intro in the same way as Carrie Underwood’s “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” is presented on NBC

ESPN vice president of creative content production Julie McGlone told USA Today Sports, “It was important to see some female representation that wasn’t a backup dancer or singer.”

It is not Stapleton’s first partnership with the Santanas. He is featured on “Joy” from the 2021 “Blessings and Miracles.” Santana has performed the song, to great response, at House of Blues.

