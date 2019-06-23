77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

How David Copperfield ‘repaired’ the Star-Spangled Banner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2019 - 10:36 pm
 

David Copperfield has made famous landmarks disappear. Ask Lady Liberty what it was like to serve as an assistant for a Copperfield, when he made her vanish on national TV in 1983.

On Flag Day, Copperfield performed a historic reappearing act, returning the missing 15th star to the original flag that inspired Francis Scott Key’s poem, “The Star-Spangled Banner” that became the lyrics to the national anthem.

Copperfield performed the trick on June 14 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The event was staged for the naturalization of 15 new American citizens, one for each star on the banner (though, for some unknown reason, only 14 new citizens actually took part in the ceremony).

For a quick history lesson, the flag flew over Fort McHenry in September 1814, site of the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air during the Battle of Baltimore. The flag was donated to the Smithsonian in 1907. Pieces of the flag had been cut away as souvenirs by the family of Lt. Col. George Armistead, and one of the 15 stars was clipped off, given away and never accounted for.

Copperfield stepped in to reconnect the star to the flag, and also to remind the new citizens of the origin of our national anthem. He produced a large, levitating cardboard box, doubling as a time machine, out of which a courier in period garb appeared holding satchel. The courier then took a sheet from that bag, unfurling it to show the long-missing star returned to the blue field.

A clip of the entire five-minute illusion is posted on the National Museum of American History’s YouTube channel.

“I’ve been collaborating with the Smithsonian on some projects, some of which you’ll see in the future,” said Copperfield during a late-night interview Friday for an upcoming episode of PodKats! “They wanted to naturalize 15 citizens to match the 15 stars on the flag, which Francis Scott Key saw flying over Fort McHenry. … And they were telling me about this star, which I knew nothing about, and I thought, ‘A missing star? That’s my bailiwick here. I can make something out of this.’

“It highlighted who we are, what we symbolize and the song that we sing as our national anthem.”

The routine drew a standing ovation from the hundreds assembled, led by the 14 new citizens.

“Those people who were part of that ceremony were very moved,” said Copperfield, who routinely packs his eponymous theater at MGM Grand for 15 shows per week. “It was pretty amazing.”

As they say, set it to music.

Newton thankful

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton took to the courtroom rather than the showroom last week, providing jarring testimony in the conviction of 22-year-old Weslie Martin, found guilty of burglary and home-invasion chargers after breaking into Newton’s home twice in June 2013. Some items stolen from Newton’s were found in Martin’s possession, and others tracked to Martin after they were pawned off.

Newton testified that the family’s Rhodesian Ridgebacks attacked Martin and a second, still-unidentified subject after one of the invaders threatened Newton’s wife, Kathleen, with a crowbar. Newton fired a handgun into the air as the men fled. There were no injuries, but the family was badly shaken.

““For my family and I, it was not easy reliving those horrible days,” Newton said Saturday, a day after the verdict was rendered. “I would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the District Attorney’s office, especially (prosecuting attorneys) John Giordani and Jory Scarborough, the judge (Michael Villani) and the jury. We are so grateful that justice has been served.”

More than ‘Friends’

Kaysen Winger added what is known as an “alternative ending” to “Friends! The Musical Parody” on Friday night at the D Las Vegas. Winger proposed to his girlfriend of 2½ years, Kelsey Kost, as the close of the show.

“I chose ‘Friends’ because it is her favorite TV show ever, and once she found out they had a show in Las Vegas, she has been wanting to go for a while,” Winger said. “I knew it would make better memory doing on the set in front of everyone.” The couple live in Vegas, where there are many chapels within walking distance of the D.

What Works in Vegas

Big ups to our buds at Nashville Unplugged on Friday night, celebrating their 10th anniversary in Las Vegas, the past three at Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm & Riffs Lounge. Co-host Aaron Benward (the series creator) and Travis Howard were delivered shots onstage by an interloper in a suit — who turned out to be property president Chuck Bowling.

“We’re here to celebrate 10 years of amazing songwriting and storytelling,” Bowling said from the stage. “A lot of people would celebrate 10 years with a great flute of classic champagne, but not in Nashville! So went out and bought red Solo cups and Jack (expletive) Daniel’s!”

The crowd loved that. If Benward is ever looking for a third co-host …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.”
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST