How Taylor Swift can keep entertained on Super Bowl Eve

Taylor Swift would have plenty of time to change and hit the scene after arriving in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

If she is to make it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift might need some late-night entertainment options.

This is our home court. Or stadium, as it were.

It has been established by that Swift can fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas on Saturday night. Jet-setters in Vegas and elsewhere have mapped a flight plan that has Swift landing at about 9 p.m. Saturday. At least, a power-point-wielding Jenna Bush Hager outlined as much Monday on the “Today” show.

Swift would close her show at Tokyo Dome, fly out at midnight (7 a.m. Vegas time) and land in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas, essential in Swift’s time-travel strategy.

Let’s expect her to arrive at that time. As Bush Hager said, “That would give her plenty of time to change, she could go to some pre-parties.”

Agreed. A few options for Swift, then, on Super Bowl Ever in Vegas (all dates Feb. 10):

— Zedd at Omnia at Caesars Palace, Feb. 10. This show kicks off the superstar DJ’s residency run with Tao Group Hospitality, his first show after a three-year hiatus. Tyga is to make a guest appearance. The show will start after midnight. Swift will need to leave her name with a VIP host (and also carry a valid ID) to ensure smooth entry.

— “Fantasy” at Luxor: The gold-standard, topless revue performs at 10:30 p.m. Note that the amazing Ashton Bray has been promoted to performance director.

— Illenium-Kaskade, Zouk Nightclub, Resorts World: Part of the club’s star-studded weekend. One of these folks actually opened Allegiant Stadium.

— Delilah: The music and noshes are served until after midnight.

— Voltaire: Might make it by the the end of the Christina Aguilera show; certain to catch the late-night DJ set.

— “Rouge” at The Strat: The adult-themed comedy and dance production also starts at 10:30 p.m.

— Laugh Factory at the Tropicana: The comedy club plays out the string before its April 2 closing, with Adam Ray headlining the 10:30 p.m. show.

— Don’t Tell Mama at Neonopolis: Piano man Kenny Davidsen hosts, no cover (tips encouraged), until 2 a.m. or when the crowd sings. We all sing, and Davidsen has a pretty fair “Love Story” in his arsenal. I think. But if Swift is up for it, so are we.

