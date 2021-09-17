How to catch the star-studded iHeartRadio Music Festival

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are among the superstars heading up this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

J. Cole performs at the Day N Vegas music festival on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. He'll be back on stage in Las Vegas this weekend for the iHeart Radio Music Fest. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick are shown at 3rd Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (Tom Donoghue)

Darius Rucker. (Powers Imagery)

Chris Martin of music group Coldplay performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

American country music duo Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

The iHeartMedia audio entertainment empire boasts that it reaches nine of 10 Americans every month. For one weekend, the radio conglomerate spans the country with its annual weekend musical burst, iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The iHeart shows run Friday and Saturday nights at T-Mobile Arena, with Saturday’s Daytime Stage set for the first time at The Grounds at Area15.

The T-Mobile performances air at 7 p.m. both nights (DJ performances inside the arena start at 6 p.m.) on more than 150 iHeartMedia stations across the U.S. Sunny 106.5-FM, 93.1-FM The Mountain, 95.5-FM The Bull and Real 103.9-FM are iHeart’s Las Vegas stations.

Fans can catch the T-Mobile shows, too, on the CW App and at CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night highlight package from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Doors for Daytime Stage at Area15 open at 10 a.m., with streaming available on LiveXLive.com and LiveXLive’s app.

Tickets to all three performances are still available at Axs.com.

As always, iHeart shows off its range and star power throughout the festival Friday night, it’s Cheap Trick, Darius Rucker, Dua Lipa, FINNEAS, J. Cole, Nelly, Weezer, Florida Georgia Line and Walker Hayes.

Saturday night, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Journey, Khalid and Lil Baby head the star-studded roster. As she did in 2019, Eilish is also headlining the Life is Beautiful event during iHeart. She performs at 11 p.m. Sunday on the Downtown Stage. Journey is set for a six-show December headlining run at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Saturday at the Daytime Stage, it’s Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae and Conan Gray.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host for Friday and Saturday night. Celeb presenters include 98 Degrees, Debbie Gibson, Teddi Mellencamp, Derek Hough, Chrissy Metz, Olivia Jade, Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler, Joey McIntyre, Donny Osmond, Jana Kramer, Tayshia Adams, Asher Angel, Area21, CL, Olivia Holt and MAX.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has made Vegas its home for a decade. The event was held at MGM Grand Garden arena from 2011-2015, moving to T-Mobile just after the venue opened in 2016. The Daytime Stage was held at Las Vegas Village from 2013-2017, before moving to Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2018-2019.

COVID knocked out the 2020 live festival. All performances were held virtually for streaming on The CW and The CW app. The Daytime Stage, too, was canceled.

