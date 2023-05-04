How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners

You can see Marco Antonio Solis, Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5 and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” for just $25. Not all together, mind you.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sept. 23, 2022. in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Adam Levine is shown at Maroon 5's "M5LV" show at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Travis Schneider)

"Ru Pauls Drag Race Live!" is shown on its opening night at Flamingo Showroom on Jan. 30, 2020. (Denise Truscello)

Angela Aguilar, left, and David Bisbal perform at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

You can see Marco Antonio Solis, Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5 and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” for just $25.

Not all together, mind you.

But Live Nation has restarted its Concert Week ticket discount. This is $25, all fees included. The price cuts cover more than 300 artists — including more than 50 in Las Vegas — in 3,800 shows across North America. The weeklong program runs from Wednesday through May 16.

Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week include:

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, ’90s Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules and Godsmack.

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Maroon 5.

MGM Grand Garden: Shinedown, Big Time Rush, Wu-Tang Clan, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez and LL Cool J.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart.

Pearl at the Palms: Matute, Peter Frampton, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Angela Aguilar and Melissa Etheridge.

The Venetian Theatre: David Spade & Nikki Glaser, and Seal.

The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan: Billy Idol.

Michelob Ultra Arena: Banda MS, Marca MP and Beck & Phoenix.

T-Mobile Arena: Marco Antonio Solis, Nickelback and Duran Duran.

Flamingo: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!”

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay: Capital Cities, Carlos Santana, Clutch, King Lil G, Maisie Peters, Mr. Bungle, Yacht Rock Revue, Lucha VaVOOM, Leon Larregui, Tarja and Jesse & Joy.

Brooklyn Bowl: Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Get the Led Out, Buckcherry, Helloween, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy & PVRIS, Stabbing Westward & The Birthday Massacre, Sylvan Esso, The Green, The Young Dubliners, Yungblud and Beartooth.

And, from Live Nation’s news release, the skinny from New Guinea on how to chase these deals:

How concert week works: Fans visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for a full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout.

How to find participating shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details to follow) beginning Tuesday. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. May 16th, or while supplies last, at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to access Verizon presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window). For more details visit Verizon Up.

How to access Rakuten presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9th at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It’s free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website. Terms apply.

How to access Hilton Honors’ Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts – even during Live Nation’s Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

Additionally, we note:

● Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

● Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

● Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.