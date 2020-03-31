Howard Stern applauds Las Vegas Donald Trump impressionist

John Di Domenico says, “I woke up this morning to my phone exploding with texts, emails and FB messages letting me know Howard Stern was playing my video.”

John Di Domenico’s “perfectly negative” Donald Trump rap has turned out perfectly positive.

Di Domenico’s parody of President Trump bragging about his coronavirus test reached “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday morning. Di Domenico had posted a clip on social media in his terrific Trump persona, announcing he’d tested negative for coronavirus.

“As we’ve now learned, a number of world leaders have tested positive for coronavirus. Well, my test was negative, as you all know,” Di Domenico-as-Trump says in the routine, posted on Di Domenico’s social media pages March 22. “In fact, it was so negative that the doctors said they never saw a negative number so low. They said it was beautifully negative. They were very, very impressed — it was perfect! Perfectly negative.”

Stern came out of the clip saying, “Isn’t that great … isn’t he fabulous?” Di Domenico, nationally known for his Trump routine, also performs such pop culture figures as Dr. Phil, Austin Powers/Dr. Evil, Jay Leno, Sean Connery and (most recently) Bernie Sanders.

In February, Di Domenico wowed Alec Baldwin (who has scored with his Trump portrayal on “Saturday Night Live”) at a fundraiser for California Assemblyman Evan Low.

The Stern moment was a career highlight for Di Domenico, who has been a fan of the famed radio and TV personality for years.

“I woke up this morning to my phone exploding with texts, emails and FB messages letting me know Howard Stern was playing my video and saying how fabulous it was,” Di Domenico said Tuesday morning. “It was a dream come true. I’ve made hundreds of videos, and finally one has caught his attention.” Hail to the chief, indeed.

