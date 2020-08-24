Human Nature co-founder Phil Burton heading back to Australia

The term “hiatus” has been overused in VegasVille over the past few years. But it is exactly right when applied to Human Nature , as co-founder Phil Burton is heading back to Australia.

Members of The Venetian Sands Showroom headliners Human Nature, from left, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, Toby Allen and Mike Tierney, are shown performing on "Today" on NBC on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Human Nature team, from left: Andrew Tierney, production manager Tim Herzog, Phil Burton, Michael Tierney and Toby Allen are shown arriving at The Venetian to haul out of Sands Showroom on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (@HumanNature Instagram)

Skye Dee MIles and Savannah Lynx are shown at Miles' new aerial rig at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Paul Casey is shown playing a Beatles-style Rickenbacher guitar at a rededication event celebrating the band on Fremont East on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Tom Donoghue)

Paul Casey and his son, George, are shown at a rededication event celebrating The Beatles on Fremont East on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

El Cortez General Manager Mike Nolan is shown at a rededication event celebrating The Beatles on Fremont East on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The term “hiatus” has been overused in VegasVille over the past few years. But it is exactly right when applied to Human Nature, as co-founder Phil Burton is heading back to Australia.

Though not at all planned, the show on March 13 — Burton’s birthday — would be the last in quite some time for the four gents from Down Under. It could be a year between Vegas dates for Human Nature, an 11-year Strip headlining act that is bent on returning to the stage, sometime.

But for now, Burton and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney and Toby Allen are indefinitely out of action. They formally ended their seven-year run at The Venetian’s Sands Showroom in July. Prior to that, they performed at Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel). They made their Vegas debut in 2009 and quickly became staples of the city.

But the cratering of entertainment business in COVID has taken the act out.

“We have seen what has happened in this city and how bad the situation is for shows like us,” Burton said Sunday afternoon. “We just saw what happened with ‘Le Reve’ the other day, which was awful. It’s going to be a long, long time, maybe the middle of next year before we will be able to have an audience big enough for us to make money.”

Burton and his wife, Justine, and two kids head back to Sydney in about a month. He stresses that the show is not over, that the group will likely perform in Australia and New Zealand before Las Vegas. “Down there, it’s pretty close to being business as usual.”

SPI Entertainment CEO Adam Steck, who produces Human Nature’s show, says, “Phil advised that he was going back to Australia primarily because of his family, and there are no current opportunities here in Vegas because of COVID. Of course I support him 100 percent as family is always first.”

Burton says there have been discussions of Human Nature performing in Las Vegas as a three-man band — without him — which would be a first in the group’s 27-year history. “That is a possibility here,” he says. “But it’s not a possibility in Australia. It would have to be the four us.”

Beatles 4-Ever

The Beatles display on Fremont East at El Cortez has been revitalized. There is now a fresh, multicolored Abbey Road-styled walkway on Fremont Street leading to El Cortez; and an “Abbey Road”-cover inspired mural on the side of the hotel. Event promoter Paul Casey hosted an event Saturday night, calling it “Come Together Las Vegas 2020,” to unveil the new effects, which also included a scaled-down “Imagine” art piece, inspired by the display in Central Park.

Artist Fernando Reyes, El Cortez GM Mike Nolan, Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen, mayoral assistant Esthefany Arochi and Casey’s young son, George, all participated in the event. “This is about coming together, it’s about peace, and it’s about love,” said Casey, a serious Beatles fan and founder of his own entertainment company. And from Knudsen, “I sing ‘Blackbird’ to my son, every night.” And little George wore John Lennon-style, teashade glasses.

Broadway Brent

Brent Barrett is co-headlining with his husband, Bernie Blanks, at The Vegas Room at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3-4. “Islands In The Stream” is the theme, and no this is not an invitation to karaoke. It is a benefit for Golden Rainbow.

Barrett is The Vegas Room’s entertainment director, so applause for this particularly inventive booking. The longtime Vegas resident was, as we well recall, of course an original Phantom in “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at the Venetian from 2006-2008. He’s also performed as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” more than any actor ever.

During our interview from the stage at The Vegas Room, Barrett noted that he occasionally buses tables during nights at The Vegas Room. You know, just pitching in. “I have avoided being a busboy my entire career, until now,” Barrett joked.

The Vegas Room has hosted three musical-theater pros who have played their respective roles more than anyone, ever. There’s Barrett with Flynn, Travis Cloer with his all-time record for playing Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys,” and Randal Keith for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.”

Out there, somewhere, is my buddy Adrian Zmed (“T.J. Hooker,” “Dance Fever,” “Grease 2” — and who has played Danny Zuko in the stage version of “Grease” more than anybody.

Barrett’s performances are a benefit for Golden Rainbow, which provides services to those living with, and affected by, HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. For info and reservations, go to thevegasroom.com; the code GOLDEN activates a $5 discount and $10 to Golden Rainbow. So get to it.

Lavo flows

Lavo at Palazzo has launched its Sunday night Dolce supper club. The restaurant evolves to a live-entertainment format beginning at 9:30 p.m. It’s a DJ lineup for now, moving to a more expansive format in a few weeks.

From a news release announcing the project, the restaurant still offers its meatball, seafood, pasta and prime meats menu items. The new Tartufo Fantasia offers a Neapolitan Gelato Cake, Sicilian Pistachios and Popping Candy Chocolate Shell, which is covered in a flaming hot syrup.

Flaming Hot Syrup is a good name for an act at Lavo, and of course we jest. But the sweets are paired with champagne and spirits and yes we will be there ASAP.

Heads-up …

For a livestream series partnership between The Space in Las Vegas and BroadwayWorld.com. I’m confidently told the Righteous Brothers, Bronx Wanderers, Cloer and Anne Martinez-Lisa Marie Smith are among the Vegas acts being presented by The Space proprietor Mark Shunock. We should have an announcement with more details this week.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian/Palazzo.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.