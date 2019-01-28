Kats

Human Nature, favorites on Las Vegas Strip, mark 10th year in valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2019 - 5:40 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2019 - 9:05 pm

Human Nature keeps its entertainment universe organized. Same four guys, every show, from the start. Thirty years together. Ten years on the Strip.

The Aussie quartet of Phil Burton, Toby Allen and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, are not planning to move anywhere soon, either. The foursome last week signed a three-year extension running through March 2022.

Presented by Motown legend Smokey Robinson — who endorses the act — and produced by SPI Entertainment, Human Nature opened at then-Imperial Palace (now The Linq Hotel) in May 2009. The crew moved to Sands Showroom at The Venetian in 2013.

“We didn’t think for a minute of going anywhere else,” Andrew Tierney said in an interview Friday. “We just assumed we were going to be there. We’re going to keep going, and we’re excited. The Venetian is like home to us, and it’s great to be here for another three years.”

This negotiation was free of the high-stakes tension in the group’s 2015-16 negotiations when it was courted by Caesars Entertainment Corp., which wanted the act to anchor Harrah’s Showroom. Only a late push by producers and incoming Venetian management kept Human Nature at Sands Showroom.

“There was some unrest last time,” Tierney said, “but not this time.”

Venetian President and CEO George Markantonis has taken a shine to the guys.

“Human Nature is a true Las Vegas success story and a wonderful part of The Venetian family,” Markantonis said. “They continue to inspire audiences with their award-winning vocals and extraordinary take on Las Vegas entertainment.”

Tierney says to expect a show with new numbers under the “Jukebox” format, which allowed the group to move away from its purely Motown-themed production and add such elements as a boy-band medley (during which they expand to sample the Beach Boys, Beatles and Bee Gees), and such contemporary songs as “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith.

“You can expect a new show, but the formula people love — making old new songs new again and marrying eras — will be the same,” Tierney said. “That’s our recipe for entertainment. We’ll have a few new songs, but it’ll be the same Human Nature that people have liked during our 10 years on the Strip.”

The showtime for this extension has already shifted, to 7 p.m. (HN had previously started at 7:30 p.m.) This is to allow for a 9 p.m. show starring mentalist Thomas John, though that show has yet to be formally announced.

Human Nature’s ambassadorship in Las Vegas has earned its members a significant honor in their home country. Over the weekend, they announced they have been presented with one of Australia’s most prestigious honors, the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service to the performing arts and entertainment field. The Order of Australia honor means the guys are, in fact, part of Australian royalty.

“Yes, you can refer to us as ‘Sir’ now,” Tierney said, laughing. “But it really is a great feeling for ourselves and our families. This is one of our proudest moments.”

In a statement, SPI Entertainment founder and CEO Adam Steck said, “I’m so proud to be a part of this musical journey with Human Nature. Watching the guys and their show evolve over the last 10 years has been a joy to witness — they never stop creating. Stay tuned for an exciting production refresh reveal in the near future.”

Of all Human Nature’s evolution since the group has headlined in Las Vegas, Tierney stresses continuity.

“Some things change,” he said. “The costumes, the music, the stage … but the four of us, we will not change.”

Riklis’s restaurants

I had mentioned Saturday that former billionaire Riviera owner Meshulam Riklis named the hotel’s Kady’s Coffee Shop after his daughter, Kady. Should have figured, then, Riklis named Kristofer’s Steak House after his son, Kristofer. Pia Zadora, who was married to Riklis in the days he owned the Riv, reminded me of that fact Saturday night after her “Pia’s Place” show at Piero’s Italian Cuisine.

ShowBuzz!

Leased equipment has been hauled from “A Mob Story” at Plaza Showroom, not a positive development for a show that claims it wants to be back onstage April 1. Those who have done business with the show are still complaining that they are owed for services rendered … Frankie Moreno was to celebrate another CD release on Sunday night at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. His “Naked” release is his fifth full-length CD since August. He plans to mark the moment with a show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center … John Di Domenico and Michael Airington are busy writing for “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch,” opening 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas. The show is doing all it can to live up to its title, with Di Domenico alternating his President Donald Trump, Austin Powers, Dr. Evil and (possibly) Dr. Phil characters … Don’t Tell Mama celebrated its final show on Fremont East on Saturday; the piano bar hosted by Kenny Davidsen is moving to Neonopolis, likely in March. No smoking in the new venue, which might finally lead to its first Cool Hang Alert mention.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like