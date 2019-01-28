Human Nature, favorites on Las Vegas Strip, mark 10th year in valley

The Aussie quartet of Phil Burton, Toby Allen and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, are not planning to move anywhere soon, either. The foursome last week signed a three-year extension running through March 2022.

The lineup of Venetian headliners Human Nature, from left: Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney and Toby Allen, are shown at Venetian Theater during a taping for PBS on May 23, 2017. (Human Nature)

Members of Human Nature, from left, Phil Burton, Mike Tierney, Andrew Tierney and Toby Allen are shown with the Australian flag. (Denise Truscello)

Human Nature keeps its entertainment universe organized. Same four guys, every show, from the start. Thirty years together. Ten years on the Strip.

The Aussie quartet of Phil Burton, Toby Allen and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, are not planning to move anywhere soon, either. The foursome last week signed a three-year extension running through March 2022.

Presented by Motown legend Smokey Robinson — who endorses the act — and produced by SPI Entertainment, Human Nature opened at then-Imperial Palace (now The Linq Hotel) in May 2009. The crew moved to Sands Showroom at The Venetian in 2013.

“We didn’t think for a minute of going anywhere else,” Andrew Tierney said in an interview Friday. “We just assumed we were going to be there. We’re going to keep going, and we’re excited. The Venetian is like home to us, and it’s great to be here for another three years.”

This negotiation was free of the high-stakes tension in the group’s 2015-16 negotiations when it was courted by Caesars Entertainment Corp., which wanted the act to anchor Harrah’s Showroom. Only a late push by producers and incoming Venetian management kept Human Nature at Sands Showroom.

“There was some unrest last time,” Tierney said, “but not this time.”

Venetian President and CEO George Markantonis has taken a shine to the guys.

“Human Nature is a true Las Vegas success story and a wonderful part of The Venetian family,” Markantonis said. “They continue to inspire audiences with their award-winning vocals and extraordinary take on Las Vegas entertainment.”

Tierney says to expect a show with new numbers under the “Jukebox” format, which allowed the group to move away from its purely Motown-themed production and add such elements as a boy-band medley (during which they expand to sample the Beach Boys, Beatles and Bee Gees), and such contemporary songs as “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith.

“You can expect a new show, but the formula people love — making old new songs new again and marrying eras — will be the same,” Tierney said. “That’s our recipe for entertainment. We’ll have a few new songs, but it’ll be the same Human Nature that people have liked during our 10 years on the Strip.”

The showtime for this extension has already shifted, to 7 p.m. (HN had previously started at 7:30 p.m.) This is to allow for a 9 p.m. show starring mentalist Thomas John, though that show has yet to be formally announced.

Human Nature’s ambassadorship in Las Vegas has earned its members a significant honor in their home country. Over the weekend, they announced they have been presented with one of Australia’s most prestigious honors, the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service to the performing arts and entertainment field. The Order of Australia honor means the guys are, in fact, part of Australian royalty.

“Yes, you can refer to us as ‘Sir’ now,” Tierney said, laughing. “But it really is a great feeling for ourselves and our families. This is one of our proudest moments.”

In a statement, SPI Entertainment founder and CEO Adam Steck said, “I’m so proud to be a part of this musical journey with Human Nature. Watching the guys and their show evolve over the last 10 years has been a joy to witness — they never stop creating. Stay tuned for an exciting production refresh reveal in the near future.”

Of all Human Nature’s evolution since the group has headlined in Las Vegas, Tierney stresses continuity.

“Some things change,” he said. “The costumes, the music, the stage … but the four of us, we will not change.”

Riklis’s restaurants

I had mentioned Saturday that former billionaire Riviera owner Meshulam Riklis named the hotel’s Kady’s Coffee Shop after his daughter, Kady. Should have figured, then, Riklis named Kristofer’s Steak House after his son, Kristofer. Pia Zadora, who was married to Riklis in the days he owned the Riv, reminded me of that fact Saturday night after her “Pia’s Place” show at Piero’s Italian Cuisine.

ShowBuzz!

Leased equipment has been hauled from “A Mob Story” at Plaza Showroom, not a positive development for a show that claims it wants to be back onstage April 1. Those who have done business with the show are still complaining that they are owed for services rendered … Frankie Moreno was to celebrate another CD release on Sunday night at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. His “Naked” release is his fifth full-length CD since August. He plans to mark the moment with a show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center … John Di Domenico and Michael Airington are busy writing for “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch,” opening 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas. The show is doing all it can to live up to its title, with Di Domenico alternating his President Donald Trump, Austin Powers, Dr. Evil and (possibly) Dr. Phil characters … Don’t Tell Mama celebrated its final show on Fremont East on Saturday; the piano bar hosted by Kenny Davidsen is moving to Neonopolis, likely in March. No smoking in the new venue, which might finally lead to its first Cool Hang Alert mention.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

