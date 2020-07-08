Human Nature hauls out of Venetian, future uncertain

Group co-founder Andrew Tierney says, “There was nothing else we could do,” as Human Nature leaves Venetian.

In seven years at The Venetian, the gents from Human Nature donned the black suits, the blazing-pink blazers, the ‘50s-styled letterman jackets, and even the ugly Christmas sweaters.

But Monday was their first, and we can hope last, appearance in face masks.

The familiar Aussie quartet of Andrew and Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen hauled out of Sands Showroom on Monday and Tuesday. Thus, the Human Nature Era at the hotel ends not with a group bow. Instead, it was a lugging of costumes, boxing of merchandise, and rolling out of the jukebox placed at center stage.

As a piece of Vegas posterity, Andrew Tierney recorded the event on the band’s Instagram page.

“It was kind of surreal,” Tierney said in a phone chat Wednesday. “It was the first time we’d been down there in four months. The room was literally as we left it.”

Human Nature moved to The Venetian in 2013, after spending four years at the then-Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel). The group marked several milestones at Sands Showroom, including their 2,000th Strip performance last September, with their hero Smokey Robinson on hand.

Rather than continue to kick the proverbial can down the road, last month Human Nature and producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment stopped resetting return dates at Sands Showroom. All agreed to allow the act’s contract with the hotel to expire, a COVID-19 casualty.

“There was nothing else we could to. We were worried about opening the doors, because even if the city reopens, what would that be like? Would people show up?” Tierney said. “We thought of going back in the fall, at least hypothetically, but then you realize there are so many other things than entertainment for people to worry about. This was the best decision for everyone.”

The band’s last show at the Sands was March 13, which happened to be Burton’s birthday. Long-term options are available, as the singers and Steck want the act to continue in Las Vegas. Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom, which Steck operates, is one aesthetically appealing venue, should Hans Klok opt out of his residency at the hotel. They also have a past relationship with Caesars Entertainment, from their I.P. days.

“I’d play anywhere right now, any room,” Tierney said, chuckling. “Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center, Sand Dollar Lounge, whenever we’re allowed to. I like the idea of a pop-up show and I think people would love it.”

The act is planning a rescheduled tour of its native Australia next summer. The earliest the group would return to the stage in Las Vegas is the first quarter of 2021.

“I would love a future here,” Tierney said. “It’s my family’s home, it’s been our group home for a long time. I just know that we will find somewhere where we can perform.”

