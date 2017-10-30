Human Nature packs ‘Jukebox’ for ‘Today’ appearance

Friday morning, Human Nature is to perform a medley from “Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist” on NBC’s “Today” show’s 10 a.m. hour with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

The lineup of Venetian headliners Human Nature, from left: Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney and Toby Allen, are shown at Venetian Theater during a taping for PBS on May 23, 2017. (Human Nature)

The Venetian headliners Human Nature. (Courtesy)

Sir Elton John performs "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

This “Jukebox” is getting some serious airplay.

Human Nature is taking its stage show and stack of 45s to multiple entertainment platforms. Swift afoot and in harmonious voice, the Venetian headliners release the soundtrack to the live show on Friday. That morning, they are to perform a medley from “Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist” on NBC’s “Today” show’s 10 a.m. hour with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

We can hope the co-hosts will join Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen for a few of their signature dance steps (including what I call “The Flapping Pigeon).” Random grooving does seem to be the trend on daytime talk shows …

The Aussie quartet is also touring in March, in support of the new album, appearing in theaters on the East Coast before returning to dates in Arizona and California. HN’s multimedia choreography also includes the PBS Special, “Jukebox in Concert From the Venetian” recorded at Venetian Theater in May. The special debuts Thanksgiving weekend.

“We can’t wait get out to play to more of the country,” Andrew Tierney said Sunday. “With our album dropping next week, we want to play it live for as many people as we can, and they can see it again when they visit us back in Vegas.” Sound strategy. HN is signed through March 2019 to perform at the Sands Showroom.

Yes, Sir

The Strip’s foremost Harvard-honored superstar lit up The Colosseum at Caesars Palace again Saturday night.

We refer to Elton John, who continued his dazzling “Million Dollar Piano” production for a capacity crowd that was nonetheless a bit late to be seated. (“We have a lot of gamblers tonight,” as one usher remarked.)

On Nov. 6, John receives the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award for his work on behalf of HIV/AIDS-related programs internationally. In 1992, Sir Elton launched his Elton John AIDS Foundation, raising about $390 million over the years in an ongoing battle with AIDS/HIV.

John is also due to appear at the ceremony, but isn’t singing “Crocodile Rock” or any of his hits. Rather, he’s delivering a lecture as part of the awards ceremony. He says the award is “both gratifying and tremendously humbling.”

Also, something to note about Elton: He doesn’t own a mobile phone. Usually a subordinate, or a security person, makes his calls. But he does use an iPad. True story he conveyed last year to James Corden.

It’s a … miracle!

Absent from the list of seven Caesars Entertainment now charging Las Vegas locals for parking is one of the company’s more prominent resorts: Planet Hollywood. The hotel is a great asterisk, as its parking garage is actually operated by the connected Miracle Mile Shops retail and entertainment mall.

Miracle Mile is not charging to park in that structure, nor is there a fee to valet park at the mall (though the main Planet Hollywood valet does require a fee).

Miracle Mile contracts its valet services through transportation company ABM. No word, yet, on how long the contract will be in place. In the spirit of fairness, I’ve long been critical of parking operations at Miracle Mile (particularly ABM’s valet policy of clocking out at 1 a.m., leaving keys with the mall’s security staff for retrieval), but suddenly the mall is a good place for locals to park it.

Ripples for Puddles

The silent-clown show Puddles Pity Party, the character inhabited by comic performer Mike Geier, played to a sold-out audience at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz on Friday night. Geier became widely known for his YouTube video collaborations with Postmodern JukeBox beginning in 2013, covering such pop hits as Lorde’s “Royals” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The take on “Royals” took off, drawing more than 22 million views to date, and Puddles reached a national TV audience with his appearances this year on “America’s Got Talent.”

Puddles’ unconventional act, in which the 6-foot-8 artist never speaks but sings with opera-quality range, has attracted interest in VegasVille. Reps from Red Mercury Entertainment (specifically owner and manager Darin Feinstein) and Caesars Entertainment (specifically the company’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth) were checking him out at Cab Jazz on Friday.

It makes sense. Caesars has been pulling acts into its smaller venues — including star comic Tom Green at The Back Room at Bally’s and Paul Shaffer’s engagement at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars in December. A Puddles production is generating some conversation, and even the otherwise wordless clown is talking.

A Frank observation

Frank and the Steins, a seasonal act after my own heart, continues its run tonight and Halloween night on Fremont Street’s First Street Stage during FSE’s “FrightFest” parties. Folks plan their annual trips to Vegas to see this band and costumed production show, which performs at 8:10 p.m., 9:10 and 10:10 downtown. Certain to enliven any Instagram feed, Frank and the band is worth a look-see.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.