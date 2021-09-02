Hundreds heed Drake’s call at Vegas Elvis wedding chapel

Drake’s new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” is due out Friday. Wednesday, his fans got free shirts.

Several hundred folks descended on Graceland Wedding Chapel on Wednesday, and it wasn’t for a massive Elvis-themed wedding ceremony.

It was all because of Drake.

The rap superstar called up a pop-up at the famed chapel in downtown Las Vegas. From noon to 3 p.m., fans were invited to pick up free T-shirts promoting the upcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album. Drake’s latest is due out Friday.

Happening right now… @drakerelated official Merchandise pop-up. Hurry up and get here! Noon – 3pm pic.twitter.com/buGyE6kYAo — Graceland Chapel (@GracelandChapel) September 1, 2021

Between 500-600 fans turned out for the event. The three styles of shirts were all black, all Nike apparel (with whom Drake has an endorsement deal) and emblazoned with what seem to be lyrics from the new album: “Something Other Than Me Has Got To Give,” “I Don’t Miss, Let Alone Miss You,” and “Should’ve Said You Loved Me Today Because Tomorrow Is A New Day.”

We presume this strategy is play off the album’s “Lover” theme. Drake’s social media posts have shown the Graceland title, and members of his security team (though not the artist himself) showed up to oversee Wednesday’s grand giveaway.

Graceland’s team is hopeful that once the album is out, Drake and the chapel can partner further in some prominent capacity.

“We love that they are tying ‘love’ with the wedding chapel, that it’s all intertwined,” Graceland general manager Rod Musum said. “We love that we can be involved with someone like Drake. It brings in a whole new audience who’s maybe not aware of the Elvis-style chapel we have. Being part of Drake’s brand is great.”

Brad’s big move

MGM Resorts International has made official what we confirmed about a month ago, as Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club is moving to The District on Nov. 27. This is the casino-level promenade leading to the MGM Grand Garden. The club will seat about 210 folks.

The club takes over the old China Tang space on restaurant row, across from Craftsteak and Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House. China Tang was open for two years before shutting down in February 2020.

Garrett plans a nine-show-per-week schedule. He will perform opening weekend, along with Vegas club vets Butch Bradley and Trixx. Holiday weekend showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider will take the stage for multiple New Year’s weekend performances. Schneider will be joined by a lineup of comics to be announced.

Garrett, an avid fan of live music, has also tapped the New York-based, seven-piece show band Sammy Miller and the Congregation to play the venue. Other acts, especially Vegas performers, are in his master plan.

Garrett moved into MGM Grand’s Underground in March 2012, after a couple years at what is now Laugh Factory at the Trop. As he said in a chat last month, “Now at least my ears won’t pop when I go below sea level to work.”

Mars goes no vax

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga are presenting different protocols for their respective performances at Park Theater in October.

Mars is not requiring proof of vaccination for his shows Oct. 1 and 2, which were announced Monday. Gaga’s shows from Oct. 14 to 31 will require fans to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or full vaccination for entry. Information for all these shows can be found at parkmgm.com.

From RWLV

There has been no final word from AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas on whether the Theatre will comply with AEG’s mandatory proof of vaccination edict. But the educated expectation from here is all residency headlining shows at the venue will require proof.

That policy would apply for Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and every performer at the Theatre. AEG and Resorts World are in an exclusive booking partnership at a venue owned by the resorts company, with the final directives being ironed out by both sides.

Springer is upon us

A few Vegas entertainers are in court, and on syndicated TV, for the “Judge Jerry Springer” show. Ventriloquist April Brucker of Alexis Park is shown in the promo video shouting (through her puppet, May Wilson) at a defendant who says “I’m being sued by a piece of cloth!”

And Murray Sawchuck of the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana has sued (for TV purposes) mentalist Alain Nu (“The Man Who Knows”) over some bent spoons. The show premieres Sept. 13 on The CW in Las Vegas. Specific air dates for the Vegas performers are to be announced.

Bradshaw Kix it

Terry Bradshaw plans to sing “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn when “The Terry Bradshaw Show” finally returns to Luxor’s Atrium Showroom on Sept. 9.

The song is, in part, an homage to Louisiana Tech University. Bradshaw attended the school. So did Kix Brooks.

“People don’t realize, some famous people went to Louisiana Tech,” Bradshaw said in a recent phone chat. He mentioned Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame, whom Bradshaw replaced as Tech’s quarterback. Who else?

“Oh, my! I nearly forgot, The Mailman!” Bradshaw said. “Karl Malone. We have a pretty good Hall of Fame from Louisiana Tech.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.