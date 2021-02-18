Hustler Club celebration to honor Larry Flynt postponed
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club has pushed back plans to honor the late publishing magnate.
Too soon? Yes, as it turns out.
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club has postponed Friday night’s celebration of life planned to honor the late publishing magnate. Club operator Jason Mohney said the decision was made out of respect for Flynt’s family.
“We have decided to postpone Larry Flynt’s celebration of life out of respect for a grieving widow,” Mohney said in a statement issued Wednesday night, referring to Elizabeth Berrios, Flynt’s wife since 1998. “We, too, are saddened by the loss of our partner and dear friend, and stand by his immediate family during this difficult time.”
Officials say the event will be planned at a later date, on a larger scale, as the city’s pandemic restrictions are lifted. The club had generated international media attention for honoring Flynt in such a splashy way. The First Amendment pioneer and porn-industry icon died Feb. 10 at age 78.
Friday’s party was to highlight Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” revue. The club’s residency show is performing on in a limited engagement until it can return to Westgate Cabaret. Romas and her cast had been planning to perform after dinner, at 9 p.m. As late as midday Wednesday, Romas had been prepping her show from the stage.
The club also had announced plans for an onstage memorial, a rooftop balloon release, the vodka Flynt Goldfinger vodka cocktail as the signature drink, and a Larry Flynt Remembrance Package “for those who wish to enjoy a VIP experience mirroring Flynt’s lavish lifestyle.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.