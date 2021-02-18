Hustler Club celebration to honor Larry Flynt postponed

The screen located in the vicinity of the Hustler nightclub pays tribute to Larry Flynt, who recently lost his life. Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

Jennifer Romas in Sexxy The Show" at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jennifer Romas is shown during a performance of "Sexxy" at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Dec. 4, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Anne Martinez is shown during a performance of "Sexxy" at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Dec. 4, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

(Courtesy/Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas/Facebook)

In this file photo, "Hustler" magazine editor Larry Flynt signs a copy of "The People Vs. Larry Flynt" at his "Hustler" store in downtown Cincinnati on April 30, 1998. Flynt, who converted "Hustler" magazine in an adult entertainment empire while defending First Amendment Rights, died at age 78. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. (Photo Tom Uhlman/AP)

Too soon? Yes, as it turns out.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club has postponed Friday night’s celebration of life planned to honor the late publishing magnate. Club operator Jason Mohney said the decision was made out of respect for Flynt’s family.

“We have decided to postpone Larry Flynt’s celebration of life out of respect for a grieving widow,” Mohney said in a statement issued Wednesday night, referring to Elizabeth Berrios, Flynt’s wife since 1998. “We, too, are saddened by the loss of our partner and dear friend, and stand by his immediate family during this difficult time.”

Officials say the event will be planned at a later date, on a larger scale, as the city’s pandemic restrictions are lifted. The club had generated international media attention for honoring Flynt in such a splashy way. The First Amendment pioneer and porn-industry icon died Feb. 10 at age 78.

Friday’s party was to highlight Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” revue. The club’s residency show is performing on in a limited engagement until it can return to Westgate Cabaret. Romas and her cast had been planning to perform after dinner, at 9 p.m. As late as midday Wednesday, Romas had been prepping her show from the stage.

The club also had announced plans for an onstage memorial, a rooftop balloon release, the vodka Flynt Goldfinger vodka cocktail as the signature drink, and a Larry Flynt Remembrance Package “for those who wish to enjoy a VIP experience mirroring Flynt’s lavish lifestyle.”

